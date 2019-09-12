Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Church

Why the holy name of Mary is associated with a turning point in history

BATTLE OF VIENNA
Juliusz Kossak | Public Domain
Share
Print
Larry Peterson | Sep 12, 2019

There's a reason that September 12 is dedicated to this unique feast.

Why do we honor the name of Our Lady and hold it in such high esteem? Why not just honor her as the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of Jesus? Why did Pope Innocent XI, in 1683, proclaim that September 12 is the Feast day of the Most Holy Name of Mary? (Pope St. John Paul II reinstituted the feast in 2003 as an “optional memorial.”)

The name Mary has its origins in ancient languages. In Aramaic, Maryam; Old Testament Greek, Mariam; Hebrew, Myriam; and from the New Testament Latin, Maria.

The feast day of the Most Holy Name of Mary originated in 1513 in Cuenca, Spain. At the time it was a local celebration and was held on September 15.

Read more:
13 Baby names to honor Mary (for girls AND boys)

In 1587, Pope Sixtus V moved the feast day to September 17. In 1622, Pope Gregory XV expanded the feast to the Archdiocese of Toledo, and in 1671, the entire kingdom of Spain was included. 

But in the year 1683, this feast day was inserted into the Roman Calendar. That was when Pope Innocent XI made it a feast everywhere in the Catholic world. The feast was designated to be celebrated on September 12, four days after the birthday of Our Lady.

Why?

Because of what’s known as the Battle of Vienna, recognized as a turning point in history and the end of the expansion of the Ottoman Empire into Europe.

In 1683, the army of the Ottoman Empire had marched through Hungary. Now on Austria’s border, it was preparing to vanquish Vienna. The papal nuncio and King Leopold of Austria pleaded with King Jan Sobieski of Poland to help them stop the invading Ottomans. King Sobieski immediately agreed to help. He had beaten back the invaders a few years before, and although the army he commanded was small, he was undeterred.

On his march to Austria, King Sobieski and his army passed by the Shrine to Our Lady of Czestochowa. The King pleaded with the Blessed Mother by invoking her name. He asked for her blessing and intercession.

Read more:
How Mary became “Queen of Poland”

The allied forces went on to win against the Ottomans and King Sobieski triumphantly entered Vienna on September 12. He attended Mass and praised the Blessed Virgin as the cause and reason for their great victory.

King Sobieski presented the Muslim standard to Pope Innocent XI. The Holy Father proclaimed the Polish King as defender of Christendom. 

Pope Innocent XI thereupon declared September 12 as a date to honor the Most Holy Name of Mary, whose motherly intervention had saved Christendom.

St. Bernard of Clairvaux:

“O most holy Virgin Mary, your name is so sweet and admirable that one cannot say it without becoming inflamed with love toward God and You.”

Blessed Raymond Jordano:

“However hardened and diffident a heart may be, the name of this most Blessed Virgin has such efficacy, that if it is only pronounced that heart will be wonderfully softened.”

 

Tags:
Devotions and Feasts
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  3. Larry Peterson
    The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray to see Jesus with this prayer from Benedict XVI on …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Do we know how many angels exist?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
  7. Tom Hoopes
    Science says marriage saves you. So why is it so unpopular?
  8. Jeffrey Bruno
    How the Catholic Church saved New York City, Part 2
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Larry Peterson
The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar suffering there
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW