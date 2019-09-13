Before reading the Bible, pray this prayer of St. John Chrysostom

The prayer helps to prepare your heart to receive exactly what God wants to communicate to you.
One way to change our way of reading the Bible is to say a short prayer.
An ancient prayer that is commonly attributed to St. John Chyrsostom is perfect for this, and can be prayed each time you open up the Bible. While it doesn’t guarantee divine inspiration, it can help prepare the ground so that your soul is ready to receive exactly what God wants to communicate to you.
O Lord Jesus Christ, open the eyes of my heart that I may hear your Word,
and understand and do your will, for I am a sojourner upon the Earth.
Hide not your commandments from me, but open my eyes, that I may perceive the wonders of your Law.
Speak unto me the hidden and secret things of your wisdom.
On you do I set my hope, O my God, that you shall enlighten my mind and understanding with the light of your knowledge; not only to cherish those things which are written, but to do them; For you are the enlightenment of those who lie in darkness, and from you comes every good deed and every gift. Amen.
