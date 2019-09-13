Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
News

Crown of Thorns makes second appearance since Notre Dame fire

CROWN OF THORNS
P Deliss | Godong
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Sep 13, 2019

The Crown and other relics saved from Notre Dame are being housed in the Louvre.

France’s Notre Dame Cathedral is still a long way from full restoration, but the Catholic Church will not allow its treasured relics to go unseen for the duration of the construction effort. For the second time since the April fire, the Crown of Thorns — reputed to have been the same crown forced over the head of Christ during the Crucifixion — was presented to the city of Paris for veneration.

Crux News reports that the ceremony took place at St Germain l’Auxerrois church, on Friday, where Catholics were welcome to pray before the venerated relic. Earlier this month, the Crown of Thorns, along with several other relics saved from the Notre Dame fire, were put out for display at the Louvre museum, where they are also being housed and protected while Notre Dame is under construction.

The Crown of Thorns, along with a piece of the Cross and a swath of fabric believed to be from the tunic of St. Louis, were saved from the fire thanks to the quick work of Paris firefighters, and the Cathedral’s chaplain Father Jean-Marc Fournier, who put themselves at risk to save these Catholic artifacts as the roof threatened to crumble.

Read more:
‘He made straight for the relics’: Firefighter chaplain saves Crown of Thorns

The crown is reportedly made from rushes, and it is sealed within a glass container, which is covered in ornamental gold thorns. The majority of the actual thorns of the Crown have been broken off and are kept in separate reliquaries. Many of them were distributed to other Catholic institutions and were safe from the Notre Dame blaze.

Tags:
CatholicNotre DameRelics
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  3. Larry Peterson
    The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar …
  4. Jeffrey Bruno
    The church that rose when the towers fell
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray to see Jesus with this prayer from Benedict XVI on …
  7. Tom Hoopes
    Science says marriage saves you. So why is it so unpopular?
  8. Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
    This is what it’s like to see an angel
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Larry Peterson
The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar suffering there
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW