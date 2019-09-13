Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice

Flavio, the father, spoke to his daughter all the time when she was in the womb.
That’s the interpretation of the photo shared by Flavio Vilela, the father, and his wife, Tarsila Rosa. (Many experts doubt that a newborn’s smiles are a reaction to external stimuli and not a mere reflex, but others would contest that.)
Indeed, this photo is the first one on the Instagram account that Antonella’s parents created to share photos of her, with texts speaking in Antonella’s voice. In this case, they accompanied the photo with a text saying, “When I saw my family for the first time.”
Her father, Flavio, shared the photo on his own account as well, accompanied by this text:
“I don’t know how to explain the sensation I felt at that moment. Every day, I talked with my daughter in her mother’s womb. I always told her that I loved her, that daddy was there and that I’d be the best father in the world! When she was born, you see how she paid me back? With that smile that’s more than happy. Love that doesn’t fit inside your chest!”
Her mother, Tarsila, also shared the photo on her account, with this simple commentary: “A gift sent me by my Lord …”
Many blessings and much happiness to their family!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?