Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos

Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice

Antonella Vilela / Instagram
Aleteia | Sep 13, 2019

Flavio, the father, spoke to his daughter all the time when she was in the womb.

Antonella Vilela was born this past August 11 in Rio de Janeiro. A photo was taken just moments later when Antonella heard her father’s voice and broke into a beautiful smile—a great gift for her dad!

That’s the interpretation of the photo shared by Flavio Vilela, the father, and his wife, Tarsila Rosa. (Many experts doubt that a newborn’s smiles are a reaction to external stimuli and not a mere reflex, but others would contest that.)

Indeed, this photo is the first one on the Instagram account that Antonella’s parents created to share photos of her, with texts speaking in Antonella’s voice. In this case, they accompanied the photo with a text saying, “When I saw my family for the first time.”

View this post on Instagram

Quando vi minha família pela primeira vez ❤️🥰

A post shared by Antonella (@antonella.vilela) on

Her father, Flavio, shared the photo on his own account as well, accompanied by this text:

“I don’t know how to explain the sensation I felt at that moment. Every day, I talked with my daughter in her mother’s womb. I always told her that I loved her, that daddy was there and that I’d be the best father in the world! When she was born, you see how she paid me back? With that smile that’s more than happy. Love that doesn’t fit inside your chest!”

Her mother, Tarsila, also shared the photo on her account, with this simple commentary: “A gift sent me by my Lord …”

Many blessings and much happiness to their family!

