Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice

Antonella Vilela was born this past August 11 in Rio de Janeiro. A photo was taken just moments later when Antonella heard her father’s voice and broke into a beautiful smile—a great gift for her dad!

That’s the interpretation of the photo shared by Flavio Vilela, the father, and his wife, Tarsila Rosa. (Many experts doubt that a newborn’s smiles are a reaction to external stimuli and not a mere reflex, but others would contest that.)

Indeed, this photo is the first one on the Instagram account that Antonella’s parents created to share photos of her, with texts speaking in Antonella’s voice. In this case, they accompanied the photo with a text saying, “When I saw my family for the first time.”

Her father, Flavio, shared the photo on his own account as well, accompanied by this text:

“I don’t know how to explain the sensation I felt at that moment. Every day, I talked with my daughter in her mother’s womb. I always told her that I loved her, that daddy was there and that I’d be the best father in the world! When she was born, you see how she paid me back? With that smile that’s more than happy. Love that doesn’t fit inside your chest!”

Her mother, Tarsila, also shared the photo on her account, with this simple commentary: “A gift sent me by my Lord …”

Many blessings and much happiness to their family!