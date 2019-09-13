Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
They died for the Eucharist. Would you?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Lifestyle

Police issue list of 15 apps your children should avoid

PHONE
Goodluz - Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 13, 2019

And your kids may already be using a few of these.

The minute children start getting smartphones, tablets, or computers, parents start to get concerned about what their children are being exposed to, considering all the potential cyber dangers out there. As it happens, parents are right to feel such concern. We need to be very selective about the apps we allow our children access to.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has released a useful graphic for parents to navigate the dangers of different apps, stating:

What originally began as a list of nine apps parents should know about quickly grew to 15 and there are more out there. During Operation Intercept VI, 25 men utilized these specific mobile applications to contact and have sex with who they believed were 14-year-old children. We will continue to conduct these operations and add to this list so long as the internet and social media is used to lure and prey on our children

APP GUIDE FOR PARENTS
Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office | Facebook | Fair Use

While this list is by no means exhaustive, it is a great start. However, with thousands of apps out there, children still remain vulnerable to predators. So in order to help you and your children navigate new technology, it’s important to consider these extra points too that are based on guidelines from Kids Health, and my own experience as a mom of four:

Anonymity is key

Make sure your children post as little personal information as possible, especially home and school address and date of birth. Also be sure that your child knows never to post about the location of a party they’re going to or even detailed information about vacations. If they’re desperate to share holiday pics, make sure they post them once they’ve returned.

Activate those privacy settings

Insist on checking your child’s settings, keeping them as private as possible.

No meet-ups

Insist that your child never meet up with someone they or you don’t already know well.

Honesty is key

There’s a reason that apps require the age of their users. Make sure your child signs up with their real age. This one can be hard to monitor, so you’ll have to explain why they need to be truthful; avoiding adult content, scary material, and those lurking predators.

Social networks are open to the public and store everything

Children can be silly and share inappropriate opinions they don’t really have, or photos that are not suitable for sharing. This has even led to not getting jobs later in life. Encourage your children to post only things that are kind or that they wouldn’t mind their parish priest seeing. You can insist that you, or a family member they’re close to, is a “friend” or connection on the same site. Be aware, though — kids often set up an extra Facebook page or Instagram accounts.

Be wise

Sad though it is, people often lie in the virtual world, especially those with bad intentions. Make sure your kids are aware that people are not always who they appear to be. You can actually demonstrate this by setting up a fake account and showing them just how easily it is done.

Avoid inappropriate material

Explain to your children what is inappropriate so they avoid clicking on it. This can be tricky, so you can try and show them some examples of what not to click on. Tell them if they do come across something that makes them feel remotely uncomfortable to report it. If they’re not happy doing that, tell them to inform you.

Teach them there’s no such thing as a freebie!

Kids are very tempted to click on links offering them free goods, a trip to Disney World, or even the latest smartphone. Make sure your kids know that these ads are just a way of getting more information from them and must be avoided at all costs.

Read more:
How gratitude reduces smartphone addiction
Read more:
How to take back your power as a parent when it comes to technology and your kids

 

 

 

Tags:
ChildrenWell-being
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  3. Larry Peterson
    The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar …
  4. Jeffrey Bruno
    The church that rose when the towers fell
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray to see Jesus with this prayer from Benedict XVI on …
  7. Tom Hoopes
    Science says marriage saves you. So why is it so unpopular?
  8. Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
    This is what it’s like to see an angel
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Larry Peterson
The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar suffering there
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW