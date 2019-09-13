Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
“There’s still great faith in Scotland” and St. Therese is proving it

SAINT THERESE
St Thérèse of Lisieux - Scotland 2019 | Facebook | Fair Use
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 13, 2019

Relic tour bringing out thousands of devotees, including many young people.

The relics of St. Therese are making their way across Scotland, and tens of thousands of devotees are turning up to pray with them.

The tour wraps up on September 20, but by then, the relics will have passed through all the dioceses of Scotland.

See the schedule here.

One young woman noted about the tour and the response it has elicited: “It shows there’s still great faith in Scotland.”

Many of those who are visiting the relics are children.

One group of primary schoolers prepared for the occasion with a Scottish hymn to Therese, written by Georgina Woods. Their performance and more response videos can be seen here.

Read more:
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
