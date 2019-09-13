“There’s still great faith in Scotland” and St. Therese is proving it

Relic tour bringing out thousands of devotees, including many young people.
The tour wraps up on September 20, but by then, the relics will have passed through all the dioceses of Scotland.
See the schedule here.
One young woman noted about the tour and the response it has elicited: “It shows there’s still great faith in Scotland.”
Many of those who are visiting the relics are children.
One group of primary schoolers prepared for the occasion with a Scottish hymn to Therese, written by Georgina Woods. Their performance and more response videos can be seen here.
