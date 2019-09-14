Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Lifestyle

How to respond to comments about your growing family size

MOM,BIG,FAMILY,CHILDREN
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Anna O'Neil | Sep 14, 2019

What you say can emphasize what’s so often forgotten ...

The minute my baby bump got big enough that people were sure it was actually a baby bump, well, let’s just say they had a lot of questions. Was this pregnancy on purpose? When was I planning to stop? Just how big a family did I want, anyway? 

I don’t mind the questions, but sometimes I detect an undertone of outrage, as if my family size is quickly becoming unreasonable. I have five siblings of my own, and I remember the raised eyebrows and incredulity my mother had to field so regularly. Once, a stranger gasped, “Six kids? If I had six kids I think I’d kill myself!” 

Lots of women, as their families grow, keep a few responses handy, as it’s so hard to know what to say on the spot. If they’re feeling snarky, “Yeah, we’re planning to keep going until we get an ugly one,” or “Yes, I know what causes that. Did nobody ever explain it to you?” 

I’ve never managed to pull off a snarky response. It’s just not who I am. I don’t seek out uncomfortable conversations, and my preference is to just let it go. At the same time, it doesn’t feel right to laugh awkwardly, and disregard the question. As my kids are growing up, I want to make it clear to them that I am absolutely thrilled to be surrounded by my growing family. And of course, I want to do right by my unborn baby by refusing to pretend that he or she is unwanted, or a burden.

I’m all for trying to keep awkwardness out of the conversation, but I have to stick up for my family, too. 

So I’ve started saying “It’s a heck of a life, but we love it,” or “They are such great kids; I’m crazy about them,” or most simply, “I am so grateful for these kids.”

Whatever I say, I feel best about my response when I focus on my gratitude for my children. My gratitude doesn’t try to teach the person a lesson, and it’s neither defensive or unnecessarily aggressive. But it emphasizes what’s so often forgotten, when it comes to even the most chaotic and unruly of families: that we aren’t owed children, and it is the greatest possible gift that God allowed us to bring new souls into the world for him. 

Most people who make insensitive remarks aren’t trying to be rude; they just aren’t used to thinking of children as a gift. A burden, an expense, a logistical nightmare, but not a gift. It’s not for me to put them in their place, or school them on why their remark might be prying and disrespectful, but it’s nice to take the opportunity to remind them — and myself — that I am grateful beyond words for what I’ve been given. 

Read more:
7 Spiritual lessons we receive by having children
Read more:
I was pregnant and scared, but a stranger said exactly what I needed to hear

 

Tags:
FamilyPregnancy
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  3. Jeffrey Bruno
    The church that rose when the towers fell
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
  5. Larry Peterson
    The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    5 Ways Mark Wahlberg impresses and surprises us
  7. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    Pope Francis: Why is silence so important during Mass?
  8. Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
    This is what it’s like to see an angel
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Larry Peterson
The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar suffering there
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW