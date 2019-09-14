Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

This prayer is meant to be prayed in front of a crucifix

PRAYING
P Deliss | GODONG
Philip Kosloski | Sep 14, 2019

"Look down upon me, good and gentle Jesus, while before Thy face I humbly kneel."

One of the most popular forms of Christian prayer is praying in front of a crucifix. It is a powerful way to recall the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross and to put yourself in front of love personified.

Here is a one prayer that is meant to be prayed while kneeling in front of a crucifix. It can help properly dispose us to receive the many graces God has in store for us and lead us to look with love upon the Good Shepherd who laid down his life for his sheep.

Look down upon me, good and gentle Jesus, while before Thy face I humbly kneel, and with burning soul I pray and beseech Thee to fix deep in my heart lively sentiments of faith, hope and charity, true contrition for my sins, and a firm purpose of amendment; while I contemplate with great love and tender pity Thy five wounds, pondering over them within me, having in mind the words which David Thy prophet said of Thee, my Jesus: “They have pierced my hands and my feet; they have numbered all my bones.”

