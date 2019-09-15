Convoy of Hope releases inspirational album to raise charity funds

All proceeds from 'Hope Has a Name' will go towards impoverished and hurting families around the world.
The album features bands from Christian churches all across the United States, including River Valley Worship, Crossroads Music, and Red Rocks Worship. Many of the bands are simply the house bands for their local churches, and these musical communities drew on songwriters from their very own congregations.
Greg Bridgeman, director of Convoy of Hope’s Innovation Lab, said in a press release:
“Each song on the album speaks to the hope we can bring to those in need through sacrifice and service. Our goal is to feed children and give people a helping hand during times of disaster and suffering.”
The 14 tracks of Hope Has a Name are available for download and streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. To learn more, visit hope.convoyofhope.org.
All proceeds from the album will go towards Convoy of Hope’s Feed the World Fund. Part of these resources will be put to use aiding victims of Hurricane Dorian.
In the Bahamas, Convoy of Hope has already begun to help those in need. On their website, they list some of the assistance they have provided:
– Convoy of Hope has delivered 23 plane loads carrying clean water, tarps, ready-to-eat food items, Crisis Care Kits, diapers, wipes, formula, and even two generators.
– We have distributed more than 90,000 meals, 150 LuminAID solar lanterns, and 500 water filters to date.
– We’ve served more than 2,000 families and 7,500 individuals.
– We’ve assisted citizens of Freeport, Treasure Cay, Marsh Harbour, and Moore’s Island.
