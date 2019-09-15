Convoy of Hope releases inspirational album to raise charity funds

On September 13, Convoy of Hope released a brand new album that drew together Christian artists from churches all over the United States. Called Hope Has a Name , the project is meant to raise funds for Convoy of Hope’s global relief efforts.

The album features bands from Christian churches all across the United States, including River Valley Worship, Crossroads Music, and Red Rocks Worship. Many of the bands are simply the house bands for their local churches, and these musical communities drew on songwriters from their very own congregations.

Greg Bridgeman, director of Convoy of Hope’s Innovation Lab, said in a press release:

“Each song on the album speaks to the hope we can bring to those in need through sacrifice and service. Our goal is to feed children and give people a helping hand during times of disaster and suffering.”

The 14 tracks of Hope Has a Name are available for download and streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. To learn more, visit hope.convoyofhope.org.

All proceeds from the album will go towards Convoy of Hope’s Feed the World Fund. Part of these resources will be put to use aiding victims of Hurricane Dorian.

In the Bahamas, Convoy of Hope has already begun to help those in need. On their website, they list some of the assistance they have provided: