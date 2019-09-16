Ask God to take away a temptation with this prayer

Temptations assault us on a daily basis. For many of us, it is difficult to resist them and our will is not yet strong enough to keep them at bay.

It is precisely at those times when we need to cry out to God and ask for some supernatural aid. Alone we can never overcome our temptations, but with God at our side, nothing is impossible.

Here is a short prayer composed by Thomas Kempis, author of Imitation of Christ. It is designed to be prayed during such a temptation and cries out to God for help.