Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Larry Peterson
The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar suffering there

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
News

Nigerian humanitarian situation worsening under army’s new strategy

NIGERIA ATTACK BOMB
AUDU MARTE / AFP
Share
Print
John Burger | Sep 16, 2019

100,000 people cut off from aid as military no longer protects key roads from ISIS and Boko Haram.

Humanitarian aid to people in Nigeria is not getting through because of a resurgence of Boko Haram and the West African branch of the Islamic State.

Both groups seem to be discovering new freedoms as the Nigerian military has tried a new approach to fighting the insurgents.

Both Reuters news service and the New York Times have reported on the groups having a freer rein as Nigeria’s military has withdrawn to “super camps” in various parts of the country.

The new strategy, announced last month, masses military personnel in key towns that can be more easily defended and from which soldiers would better be able to respond to insurgent attacks.

But that leaves many areas unprotected, and in the words of a Reuters article on Monday the Islamic State is “filling the void.”

ISIS in West Africa evolved in 2016 as a group split from the Boko Haram insurgency, which itself started in 2009 in order to overthrow the government and establish an Islamic caliphate.

The New York Times on Friday reported that the faction has received propaganda guidance from the Islamic State in Syria.

“The army’s withdrawal into large bases has coincided with a string of insurgent raids on newly unprotected towns and has left the militants free to set up checkpoints on roads as they roam more freely across the countryside, according to three briefing notes from an international aid and development organization, two security officials and residents,” Reuters reported.

Soldiers are no longer protecting some key roads, cutting off access for humanitarians workers as more of the region falls under the sway of the insurgents, aid and security sources said.

The population of towns being abandoned by the military is a combined 223,000 people, according to one of the aid agency briefing notes.

The military departures so far have cut off more than 100,000 people from aid and if more soldiers go, as many as 121,000 other civilians could flee their towns, one aid agency briefing note said.

At the same time, ISIS is trying to woo locals, the wire service said. Some locals said life is more stable in areas controlled by the insurgents.

In the northeastern town of Gubio, for example, an Islamic State fighter led evening prayers followed by a sermon, according to six residents.

“We are here to protect you, not to harm any one of you,” the IS fighter told residents. “Those with uniforms are your enemies, and we are here to deal with them and their supporters. You should feel free.”

Rather than flee to a government-controlled city such as Borno state’s capital Maiduguri, many Gubio residents stayed.

Meanwhile, Boko Haram militants are “still roaming the countryside with impunity,” the Times reported. This too is happening in the wake of the military’s new strategy. “Their fighters now have more sophisticated drones than the military and are well-armed after successful raids on military brigades, according to local politicians and security analysts.”

In spite of any stability ISIS purports to provide on a local level, the humanitarian situation overall is looking bleak. Said the Times, “The war with Boko Haram has devastated the population in rural northeast Nigeria, one of the poorest regions on earth. More than two million people have fled their homes, tens of thousands have been killed and many more injured, abducted and conscripted to join the fight. The International Committee of the Red Cross said this week that nearly 22,000 Nigerians have been reported missing during the crisis.”

“Some aid groups are scaling back, deeming the conflict so protracted that it is no longer an acute emergency,” the newspaper said.

 

Tags:
Boko HaramISISNigeria
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    When an emperor tried to carry Jesus’ cross with great …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    5 Ways Mark Wahlberg impresses and surprises us
  5. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  6. Jeffrey Bruno
    The church that rose when the towers fell
  7. J-P Mauro
    Crown of Thorns makes second appearance since Notre Dame fire
  8. Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
    Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW