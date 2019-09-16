This year there was a special 9/11 baby

Every 9/11 we stop to reflect on the atrocities that happened on that day. This year, though, 18 years since the attacks, the anniversary was marked with a miracle: the arrival of a baby girl who entered this world on Wednesday 9/11 at exactly 9:11 p.m. and weighing a very bonny 9 lbs 11 oz.

The little newborn, Christina Brown from Tennessee, was safely delivered at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown after a c-section that started at 8:55 p.m. While new dad Justin describes his baby girl as a “true 9/11 baby,” mom Cametrione poignantly shared with Kake.com: “On that day, 9/11, you know you find triumph, you find a piece of joy from a day that’s so drastic and still hurts.”

Doctors were also amazed by the delivery of the “9/11, 9/11, 9/11 baby,” and while the newborn is in the NICU after a small issue with her lungs, her birth is a reminder of hope for the future to come.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwAtAfzYENo