Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains

Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
This year there was a special 9/11 baby

CHRISTINA BROWN
Methodist Healthcare | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 16, 2019

Baby Christina Brown's birth is one of hope.

Every 9/11 we stop to reflect on the atrocities that happened on that day. This year, though, 18 years since the attacks, the anniversary was marked with a miracle: the arrival of a baby girl who entered this world on Wednesday 9/11 at exactly 9:11 p.m. and weighing a very bonny 9 lbs 11 oz.

The little newborn, Christina Brown from Tennessee, was safely delivered at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown after a c-section that started at 8:55 p.m. While new dad Justin describes his baby girl as a “true 9/11 baby,” mom Cametrione poignantly shared with Kake.com: “On that day, 9/11, you know you find triumph, you find a piece of joy from a day that’s so drastic and still hurts.”

Doctors were also amazed by the delivery of the “9/11, 9/11, 9/11 baby,” and while the newborn is in the NICU after a small issue with her lungs, her birth is a reminder of hope for the future to come.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwAtAfzYENo

9/11BabyMiracles
