This year there was a special 9/11 baby

Baby Christina Brown's birth is one of hope.
The little newborn, Christina Brown from Tennessee, was safely delivered at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown after a c-section that started at 8:55 p.m. While new dad Justin describes his baby girl as a “true 9/11 baby,” mom Cametrione poignantly shared with Kake.com: “On that day, 9/11, you know you find triumph, you find a piece of joy from a day that’s so drastic and still hurts.”
Doctors were also amazed by the delivery of the “9/11, 9/11, 9/11 baby,” and while the newborn is in the NICU after a small issue with her lungs, her birth is a reminder of hope for the future to come.
