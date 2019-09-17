Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Philip Kosloski
Famous quotes that Mother Teresa did NOT say
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Lifestyle

9 Ways to prepare your child for a new sibling

FAMILY
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 17, 2019

Here are some practical and fun ways to start building an early sibling bond.

Click here to launch the slideshow

If you’re expecting a second, third, or even tenth child, you’ll have the exciting task of letting the older sibling/s know the exciting news. You may want to get through the first few months of pregnancy before making any announcements, but when you do, you need to be prepared for a whole myriad of reactions. Normally the younger the child, the easier it is: speaking in simple terms, using picture books, and having a helpful spouse on hand to help explain the change that’s coming can all help a child get ready for a new addition to the family.

While some kids can’t wait to become a big brother or sister, others may be reticent. Generally speaking though, the more kids that join the family, the fewer issues there are with jealousy. But you can start making this new addition a part of the family long before they make their entrance into the world by following these useful tips aimed at preschoolers and beyond …

Launch the slideshow

 

 

Read more:
12 Amazing pregnancy moments to cherish
Read more:
10 Patron saints to accompany you throughout your pregnancy

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
ChildrenPregnancy
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    When an emperor tried to carry Jesus’ cross with great …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  4. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  5. J-P Mauro
    Crown of Thorns makes second appearance since Notre Dame fire
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Police issue list of 15 apps your children should avoid
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Before reading the Bible, pray this prayer of St. John Chrysostom …
  8. Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
    Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW