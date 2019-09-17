Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Lifestyle

How to know someone isn’t “the one”

MAN,WOMAN,DATING
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cecilia Pigg | Sep 17, 2019

Knowing how to spot these red flags can lead you to the relationship you are meant to have.

Wondering if this person you’re dating might be the one? Figuring out the answer to that question is difficult. What is slightly easier to answer is the opposite: does this person have qualities that may be problematic for a long-term relationship with you? In other words, it’s easier to figure out when someone is not the one.

The red flags I’ve compiled here apply to both sexes. But as you read the list, remember that it’s very hard to be objective about a relationship. Red flags or troublesome patterns are difficult to spot when you really want the relationship to work out. So take a look at the following points, and try to see if any ring a bell. If one or more makes you pause, then it’s time to take a step back and look more closely at the relationship.

1
X doesn't put you first.

If your significant other doesn’t consistently put you first in big things and small, then that person is not someone you should devote your life to. Be it plans you make, conversations you have, or casual time spent hanging out, if X isn’t trying to get to know you and striving to make your life better, X isn’t the one. Does X listen to you? Do you feel heard? Do you feel appreciated and understood? Maybe X does nice things for you, but doesn’t try to get to know you. Maybe X listens to you well, but then doesn’t do anything with that knowledge. Either way, X isn’t putting you first.

2
You don’t put X first.

And if you are not trying to put your significant other first, then you’re not the right person for him or her. What does putting someone first look like? It means taking their likes and preferences into account when you make plans. It means trying to be aware of their mood, feelings, and energy level in conversation and during activities. It means sacrificing what you want if it’s not what’s best for them. If for whatever reason you’re not motivated to devote much time and energy to the person you’re seriously dating, don’t keep dating that person.

3
X makes you feel bad about yourself or makes you doubt your worth.

If your significant other often criticizes you instead of building you up, this is not a person you should be around for much longer. Supporting each other and offering encouragement is part of a healthy relationship. And if he or she can’t support you verbally and emotionally while dating, then he or she won’t magically start later on. True, some people have to learn how to better affirm and encourage others. But if criticism is constant already and affirmation is rare, X is not the one for you.

4
All the people you love dislike X.

Give your family and friends a decent chance to get to know your date. And if they still don’t like him or her, ask them why. They might have helpful insights, or they might have other agendas and past hurts that prevent them from seeing clearly. But if a majority of the people you love are not a fan of X, then take their comments seriously.

5
You don’t feel comfortable telling X certain things.

Can you tell X when they’ve done something that has hurt you? Can you be honest with X about how you’re really feeling? Can you tell X no? If you don’t feel like you can be honest with X, it won’t get easier later on. You have to be able to build trust and vulnerability now.

6
You do a lot of fun things together. And that’s about it.

A relationship high (having fun together, seeing each other only at certain times or in certain situations, etc.) may prevent you from realizing you’re not dating someone who cares about you, you’re just dating someone it’s fun to have a good time with. So, if your relationship has only been full of fun highs to date, throw in some “real life situations” to see how those go over. Try babysitting someone’s kids together, or making dinner together, or cleaning together. The more you do together (and the greater the variety of activities or experiences you have) the better you’ll realize whether your relationship can last through more than good times.

 

Read more:
How to balance vulnerability and honesty when you’re dating
Read more:
5 Red flags in a dating relationship

 

 

Tags:
Relationships
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    When an emperor tried to carry Jesus’ cross with great …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  4. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  5. J-P Mauro
    Crown of Thorns makes second appearance since Notre Dame fire
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Police issue list of 15 apps your children should avoid
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Before reading the Bible, pray this prayer of St. John Chrysostom …
  8. Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
    Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW