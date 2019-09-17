Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can't walk and he can't see, but together, they climb mountains
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it's like to see an angel
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict

Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can't walk and he can't see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Padre Pio encourages us when we keep losing our tempers

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 17, 2019

One can wonder if we try even half as hard as he did to vanquish our bad habits.

Keeping a calm temper is a challenge no matter our state in life. Parents of small children might especially know the struggle, but it is a difficulty that sneaks into every stage and vocation.

Even Padre Pio had to work on it, but seeing him put so much effort into gaining this virtue, and finding some growth in the process, is encouraging. We might ask ourselves if we give so much effort to growing in virtue, or do we resign ourselves to our bad habits?

He writes:

My one regret is that, without wanting to or noticing that I am doing it, it happens sometimes that I raise my voice a little in matters touching on correction. I know this is a reprehensible weakness, but how can I avoid it, if it happens without my noticing it?

And yet I pray, groan and complain to Our Lord about it; he has not yet answered me fully. Even though I keep a vigilant lookout for this fault, I sometimes do what I loathe and want to avoid doing.

And also, in a note to his spiritual director:

That fine lady, sweet-temperedness, seems to be doing a bit better; but I’m not satisfied. I don’t want to lose heart, however. I have made many promises to Jesus and Mary, my Father! Through their help I desire to practice this virtue; and in exchange, other than keeping up the other promises I have made them, I have promised to meditate faithfully on this same virtue and to talk to souls about it.

You see, Father, that I am not indifferent to the practice of this virtue. Help me with your prayers and the prayers of others.

These excerpts and many others can be found in a collection compiled by the pope’s preacher, Capuchin Father Raniero Cantalamessa, here.

