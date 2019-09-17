Woman narrates soccer games for her blind son; both nominated for FIFA prize

Sílvia Grecco helps her adopted son enjoy his favorite sport.
On the website of the International Football Federation (FIFA), Sílvia described what she does:
“I go into details about the atmosphere, and the characteristics of each player. Narrating the goals is, beyond a doubt, the most exciting part.”
After his story came to light, Nickollas became the darling of the Palmeiras’ fanbase, and was able to meet the players of his favorite team. The athletes and a former coach of the team were touched by the boy’s dedication to the team, and by his mother’s commitment, effort, and affection. Nickollas appeared next to a variety of famous athletes on social networks.
“He had to be my son”
Nickollas, who is 11 years old, is Sílvia’s son by adoption (she also has a daughter). He was born prematurely, at just 5 months, weighing just 1.1 lb and fighting to survive. He was in the hospital for 4 months. Because of his early birth, his retinas didn’t form properly, so he was totally blind. Twelve couples who were waiting to adopt passed him up, but not Sílvia. “I know why [they didn’t take him]: he was reserved for me. He had to be my son,” she said proudly to a reporter for Brazilian media outlet Globo.
Nomination for the FIFA award
Nickollas and his mother were nominated to receive “The Best FIFA Football Awards™” 2019 “FIFA Fan Award.” It’s one of the best-known honors in the worldwide soccer community. This prize is awarded based on a popular vote, which takes place on the internet, and the prize will be awarded on September 23, in Milan, Italy.
If you’d like to vote for this story of love for the family and for sports, you can click here.
