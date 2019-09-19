10 Patron saints for professional careers

Feeling doubt, fatigue, or overwhelmed? Try calling on these powerful intercessors.
Click here to launch the slideshow
Many professional jobs involve stress that can be difficult to manage at times. So whether you’re needing inspiration, courage or a little energy, call on these holy men and women who can take away some of the burdens of your day-to-day work life.
Read more:11 Patron saints for those in risky jobs
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?
Become an Aleteia Patron Today