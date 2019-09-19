Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Lifestyle

10 Patron saints for professional careers

PATRON SAINTS AND JOBS
Public Domain | Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 19, 2019

Feeling doubt, fatigue, or overwhelmed? Try calling on these powerful intercessors.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Many professional jobs involve stress that can be difficult to manage at times. So whether you’re needing inspiration, courage or a little energy, call on these holy men and women who can take away some of the burdens of your day-to-day work life.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

Read more:
11 Patron saints for those in risky jobs
Read more:
8 Motherly saints to turn to when family life gets tough
Tags:
CareerSaints
