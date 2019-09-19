10 Prayers said at Mass that are direct quotations from the Bible

When Catholic bishops and popes over the centuries sought to further develop the celebration of the Mass, expanding it from its original form at the Last Supper, they tried to restrict themselves from inventing new prayers and instead, looked to the Bible for guidance.

This is why the Bible is cited more than 100 times throughout the entire celebration of the Mass and many of these citations are word-for-word quotations.

Below is a simple slideshow that highlights ten of these quotations that either the priest or people recite during Mass. While they may not realize it, Catholics have memorized many passages from scripture by simply attending Mass on Sunday.