10 Prayers said at Mass that are direct quotations from the Bible

The Catholic Mass is full of prayers that come both the Old and New Testaments.
Click here to launch the slideshow
This is why the Bible is cited more than 100 times throughout the entire celebration of the Mass and many of these citations are word-for-word quotations.
Below is a simple slideshow that highlights ten of these quotations that either the priest or people recite during Mass. While they may not realize it, Catholics have memorized many passages from scripture by simply attending Mass on Sunday.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?