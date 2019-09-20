Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Philip Kosloski
Famous quotes that Mother Teresa did NOT say
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Church

Requesting suicide isn’t freedom and assisting it isn’t compassion, says pope

pope Francis
ALESSANDRA TARANTINO | POOL | AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 20, 2019

Francis again reiterates that euthanasia and assisted suicide are not health care, and fail to truly accompany the patient as a whole person

Pope Francis urged a group of doctors to “reject the temptation” of assisted suicide and euthanasia, even as certain local and state governments are pushing for it.

The pope warned that euthanizing a patient, or assisting him or her to commit suicide, are “hurried ways of dealing with choices that are not, as they might seem, an expression of the person’s freedom, when they include as a possibility the discarding of the patient, or false compassion in the face of a request to be helped to bring death ahead of time.”

Read more:
Does the Church expect us to suffer instead of “dying with dignity”?

Francis explained that the antidote to such temptations is a true vision of the human person.

He said we must always remember that illness “is more than a clinical fact,” something that is restricted just to medicine.

It is always the condition of a person, the sick person, and it is with this entirely human vision that doctors are called to relate to the patient: considering therefore his uniqueness as a person who has an illness, and not only a case of whatever illness that patient has.

The Holy Father said that doctors, then, must have not only technical and professional know-how, but also a code of values and principles “to give meaning to the disease and to their work, and to make each individual clinical case a human encounter.”

The pope said that in our changing society, “it is important that the doctor does not lose sight of the uniqueness of each patient, with his dignity and his fragility. A man or a woman to be accompanied with conscience, intelligence, and heart, especially in the most serious situations.”

Read more:
Pope discourages “overzealous treatment” while affirming that euthanasia is always wrong
Tags:
EuthanasiaHealthcarePope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    She kept the baby she conceived when raped and today he’s a …
  3. Tom Hoopes
    You know you’re too pious when … 
  4. Nicholas Senz
    The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find …
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Philip Rivers greets Catholic sisters before kick-off
  6. Philip Kosloski
    When you are suffering, pray this Psalm for comfort
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio encourages us when we keep losing our tempers
  8. Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
    Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW