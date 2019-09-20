Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Spirituality

The curious connection between the job of doorkeeper and canonization

CHURCH ENTRANCE
Katelyn Leon | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 20, 2019

There are many saints in the Catholic Church who found holiness in being a humble porter.

In many religious communities it is common for a monk or nun to be assigned the task of porter. While greeting visitors at the door might not seem like a noble task, for a monastery it is the porter who stands as a representative of the religious community.

St. Benedict gave specific instructions in his Rule on who to select as the porter and the particular spirituality they must have.

At the gate of the monastery let there be placed a wise old woman, who knows how to receive and to give a message, and whose maturity will prevent her from straying about. This porter should have a room near the gate, so that those who come may always find someone at hand to attend to their business. And as soon as anyone knocks or a poor person hails her, let her answer “Thanks be to God” or “A blessing!” Then let her attend to them promptly, with all the meekness inspired by the fear of God and with the warmth of charity.

In other words, the office of porter is not given to just any monk or nun, but to a person already excelling in virtue. Yet, it appears that this task facilitates a quick ascent up the ladder of holiness.

The list grows long of those who were porters and are now recognized as saints: Paschal Baylon, Charles of Sezze, Didacus of Alcalá, Felix of Cantalice, Alphonsus Rodriguez, André Bessette, John Macias, Benito Solana Ruiz, Bonaventure of Barcelona and Solanus Casey. This is only a short list and could grow even longer if every saint-porter were named.

Bl. Solanus Casey is one of the most well-known porters in the modern era, whose simplicity attracted people from all over the United States. According to the Detroit Catholic, “While waiting to meet with other priests in the reception area, people shared their problems and sufferings with Fr. Solanus. He would listen and maybe ask a few questions, then pray with them. He might lay his hands upon them to bless them, use holy water, read prayers from a prayer book or a Scripture passage or give them second-class relics from a canonized saint.”

It was through these encounters that many miracles took place, and at the time of his funeral, an estimated 20,000 people filed past his coffin. Even though he was assigned one of the most mundane tasks of the monastery, he was able to perform it so well that people were drawn to his holiness.

Similarly, St. André Bessette was another popular doorkeeper who sat with people, heard their many sufferings and prayed with them. Afterwards many were healed of their ailments, either physical or spiritual.

None of these saintly porters sought any fame or notoriety. They were simply fulfilling their task of opening the door and welcoming the visitors as if they were Jesus Christ. In a certain sense the task of porter is one of the most difficult in the monastery, as a monk typically enters religious life to get away from the world, yet a porter is constantly interrupted by the world.

A good doorkeeper not only needs to be a saint, but will become one if he/she recognizes the next visitor as “a blessing” and treats them as if they were Jesus Christ in the flesh.

Read more:
St. André Bessette cured over 10,000 people in his lifetime, according to estimates
Read more:
Bl. Solanus Casey continues to heal and work miracles after his death
Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    She kept the baby she conceived when raped and today he’s a …
  3. Tom Hoopes
    You know you’re too pious when … 
  4. Nicholas Senz
    The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find …
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Philip Rivers greets Catholic sisters before kick-off
  6. Philip Kosloski
    When you are suffering, pray this Psalm for comfort
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio encourages us when we keep losing our tempers
  8. Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
    Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW