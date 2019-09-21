Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Spirituality

A pitfall that all converts need to avoid, according to Bl. John Henry Newman

JOHN HENRY NEWMAN
Herbert Rose Barraud - Newman | PD
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 21, 2019

The fresh zeal of a convert can quickly create problems that might put them back to where they started.

Often when an individual converts to Christianity or experiences a spiritual renewal, they will want to set out immediately to change their lives. This is not a bad desire and can often lead to many good things.

However, there exists a temptation for converts to become overzealous, or try to overcompensate for their past sins and make radical choices that can threaten the foundation of their faith.

Bl. John Henry Newman explains in a sermon, “I observe, then, that repentant sinners are often impatient to put themselves upon some new line of action, or to adopt some particular rule of life. They feel that what they have done in time past is, as far as this life is concerned, indelible, and places an impassable barrier between themselves and others: happy only if that badge of guilt and shame does not outlast the grave, but is wiped out in the day of account.”

This impatience can easily lead to choices that could potentially set them back or even revert to their former way of life.

Newman continues, “When men are in horror and anguish at their past sins, they are anxious to put some burden on themselves, which may relieve their feelings, and remind them of what they have been, what they are. Now nothing is more unadvisable in most cases than to begin with severity. Persons do not know what they can bear, and what they cannot, till they have tried it. They think almost they can live without food, without rest, without the conveniences of life to which they are accustomed. Then when they find they cannot, they despond and are miserable, or fall back, and a reaction ensues.”

It is much better to gradually ascend the steps of sanctity, then try to fly when you do not have any wings. Instead of moving rapidly along the path of conversion, the individual will fall flat on their face and may be tempted to return to their former state of life.

Instead, Newman advises a zealous convert, “When men are in the first fervor of penitence, they should be careful not to act on their own private judgment, and without proper advice. Not only in forming lasting engagements, but in all they do, they need a calmer guidance than their own. They cannot manage themselves; they must be guided by others; the neglect of this simple and natural rule leads to very evil consequences. We should all of us be saved a great deal of suffering of various kinds, if we could but persuade ourselves, that we are not the best judges, whether of our own condition, or of God’s will towards us. What sensible person undertakes to be his own physician?”

Having a trusted spiritual advisor, whether that advisor is a priest or a holy lay person, is vital to the spiritual future of the convert.

Above all, remember patience is one of the most difficult virtues to master, but is the most essential to leading a Christian life.

Read more:
This is what conversion really looks like
Read more:
St. Helena didn’t convert to Christianity until age 65

 

Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    She kept the baby she conceived when raped and today he’s a …
  3. Nicholas Senz
    The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Great movies about saints
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio encourages us when we keep losing our tempers
  7. Zelda Caldwell
    Philip Rivers greets Catholic sisters before kick-off
  8. Tom Hoopes
    You know you’re too pious when … 
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW