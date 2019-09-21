Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Aleteia
Toddler's love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials

Editor's choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can't walk and he can't see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a "saint sleeping within his soul"
Cardinal Tagle to baptize 450 street children in Philippines

PHILIPPINES STREET CHILDREN
junpinzon/Shutterstock
John Burger | Sep 21, 2019

Mass baptism in cathedral of Manila to send message that the poor are welcome to receive the sacraments.

The archbishop of Manila in the Philippines is due to baptize 450 street children this coming week.

Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle will welcome the kids into the Manila cathedral and give them the Church’s primary “sacrament of initiation.”

The children to be baptized are under the care of the Tulay ng Kabataan Foundation (TNK), which assists street children. The foundation has been serving poor children, who often have to scavenge for food, in Manila since 1998, developing programs aimed at restoring their dignity. Each year volunteers welcome a total of 1,500 children in 36 centers in ​​Metro Manila and Bataan.

The foundation and the archdiocese of Manilla are collaborating in staging the mass baptism in part to send a message to the poor of the Philippines—that the sacraments are for all, not just those who are well off.

According to Asia News, many indigent in the Philippines have a mistaken notion that one must pay in order to receive the Church’s sacraments, even Baptism.

“They often think that there is a fee, although Sacraments are for free. Moreover, they don’t even know how and what to do,” TNK said in a statement.

Fr. Matthieu Dauchez, executive director of the foundation, and 10 other priests will assist the cardinal in the baptism ceremony, which will take place in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Over the past 21 years, TNK has helped more than 55,000 children, including a young man named Darwin Ramos, who died in 2012 at the age of 17 due to a serious degenerative disease. On August 28, his cause for beatification opened in the Diocese of Cubao.

Philippinesstreet children
