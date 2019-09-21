Incredible imagery and a somber message: Check out this 4-min video with the pope

Renowned ocean photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand joined with The Pope Video to present Francis’ prayer intention for this month, which is that the world might join together to work effectively in preserving the oceans.

A four-minute expanded video has been released, with breathtaking imagery of the globe’s oceans, as well as the pope’s somber message that our survival depends on caring for this resource that God has given us. It is directed by Arthus-Bertrand and Michael Pitiot.

The video is a co-production of Athus-Bertrand and his Hope Production team, the La Machi-Communication for Good Causes media agency, and Vatican Media.

Yann Arthus-Bertrand has a distinguished career as a photographer and cinematographer, and he has always focused on taking care of the planet and oceans.

The video comes within the context of the Season of Creation, an annual celebration that unites Christians from around the world, underway now through October 4.