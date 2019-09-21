Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Church

Incredible imagery and a somber message: Check out this 4-min video with the pope

Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 21, 2019

Yann Arthus-Bertrand gives us a taste from his distinguished career as an ocean photographer and cinematographer.

Renowned ocean photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand joined with The Pope Video to present Francis’ prayer intention for this month, which is that the world might join together to work effectively in preserving the oceans.

A four-minute expanded video has been released, with breathtaking imagery of the globe’s oceans, as well as the pope’s somber message that our survival depends on caring for this resource that God has given us. It is directed by Arthus-Bertrand and Michael Pitiot.

The video is a co-production of Athus-Bertrand and his Hope Production team, the La Machi-Communication for Good Causes media agency, and Vatican Media.

Yann Arthus-Bertrand has a distinguished career as a photographer and cinematographer, and he has always focused on taking care of the planet and oceans.

The video comes within the context of the Season of Creation, an annual celebration that unites Christians from around the world, underway now through October 4.

 

Tags:
EnvironmentPope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    She kept the baby she conceived when raped and today he’s a …
  3. Nicholas Senz
    The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Great movies about saints
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio encourages us when we keep losing our tempers
  7. Zelda Caldwell
    Philip Rivers greets Catholic sisters before kick-off
  8. Tom Hoopes
    You know you’re too pious when … 
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW