Pope lists 4 “closenesses” bishops and priests need

Francis asks the faithful to pray for their pastors!
He offered the reflection in his morning homily at the Casa Santa Marta.
1God
First off, the ordained must be close to God. As St. Peter said, apostles (the predecessors of today’s bishops) have the duty to “pray and proclaim the Word.”
Thus, the pope said, “the bishop’s first task” is to pray: it gives us strength and awakens within us the awareness of this gift of the ordained ministry that must never be neglected.
2Priests
Secondly, Francis stressed, bishops need to be close to their priests, deacons, and other collaborators. He lamented when a bishop is not easily accessible to his priests.
“A priest has the right to know that he has a father,” he said.
3Each other
Francis then emphasized that priests need each other.
Divisions within the presbytery, he warned, are the work of the devil.
4The flock
Finally, Francis said, a bishop and his priests need to be close to their people.
“Do not forget about your people, do not forget about your roots!” he said. “As a bishop and as a priest, you must always be close to the people of God.”
He asked those present to pray “for their priests and bishops: So we may safeguard the gift that has been given to us — with this closeness.”
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?