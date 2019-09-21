Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Spirituality

Why does St. Matthew have two names in the Bible?

SAINT MATTHEW
Jean Bourdichon | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 21, 2019

The famous tax-collector turned apostle may have had his own name-change after encountering Jesus Christ.

Name changes are significant in the Bible, as they typically signal a new mission from God. For example, Abram became Abraham and Simon was re-named Peter.

Another character in the Bible whom many scholars believe received a name change was Matthew the apostle. In the Gospel of Matthew the tax-collector who is called by Jesus Christ to become an apostle is named “Matthew” (Matthew 9:9).

Yet, in the Gospel of Mark the same tax-collector is named “Levi” (Mark 2:14).

Some scholars believe that the tax-collector simply had two names, one in Greek (Matthew) and the other in Hebrew (Levi). This is very possible, as scholars point to Simon (Peter) and Saul (Paul) as similar examples that don’t signify a name change, but the existence of two names in two different languages.

At the same time, other scholars believe this could indicate a name change. In the Catholic Encyclopedia, it explains, “It is probable that Mattija, ‘gift of Iaveh,’ was the name conferred upon the tax-gatherer by Jesus Christ when He called him to the Apostolate, and by it he was thenceforth known among his Christian brethren, Levi being his original name.”

In reality, both theories are possible. What is certain is that after he left his tax-collecting business he was forever known as “Matthew” by the early Christian community.

Whatever the case may be, both names are capable of inspiring symbolic reflections, as can be seen in the following passage from The Golden Legend, a popular medieval text that provided inventive meanings for saints’ names.

Matthew had two names, Matthew and Levi. Matthew (Matthaeus) is interpreted as hasty gift, or as giver of counsel. Or the name comes from magnus, great, and theos, God, hence great unto God, or from mamis, hand, and theos, hence the hand of God. Saint Matthew was a hasty gift by his speedy conversion, the giver of counsel by his salutary preaching, great unto God by the perfection of his life, and the hand of God by the writing of his gospel. Levi is interpreted as taken up, or attached, or added to, or placed with. The saint was taken up from the work of exacting taxes, attached to the company of the apostles, added to the group of the evangelists, and placed with the catalog of the martyrs.

He may have been known as “Levi” before, but ever since his encounter with Jesus Christ, the world has known him as “Matthew.”

Read more:
Ox, eagle, lion, man: Why and how are the Evangelists associated with these creatures?
Read more:
St. Matthew: Apostle of Jesus by day, dragon-tamer by night
Tags:
BibleSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    She kept the baby she conceived when raped and today he’s a …
  3. Nicholas Senz
    The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Great movies about saints
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Padre Pio encourages us when we keep losing our tempers
  7. Zelda Caldwell
    Philip Rivers greets Catholic sisters before kick-off
  8. Tom Hoopes
    You know you’re too pious when … 
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW