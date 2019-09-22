Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Spirituality

When suffering from anxious and fearful thoughts, pray this prayer

MAN THINKING
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 22, 2019

Above all things, put your trust in God.

At times our mind can be one of our greatest enemies. Our thoughts flit to and fro, thinking of all the bad things that might happen. It can paralyze us and haunt us on a daily basis.

When confronted with such an invasion of bad thoughts, the first thing to do is pray to God and ask him to relieve you from your malady.

God desires peace in our soul and when fear or anxiety fill it with countless worries, our peace can evaporate. The surest way to reestablish peace is to calm our mind and soul and seek God for guidance.

Here is a short prayer from Thomas Kempis’ Imitation of Christ that asks God to expel such thoughts from our mind.

O Lord my God, be not far from me. O my God, hasten to help me, for varied thoughts and great fears have risen up within me, afflicting my soul. How shall I escape them unharmed? How shall I dispel them?

“I will go before you,” says the Lord, “and will humble the great ones of earth. I will open the doors of the prison, and will reveal to you hidden secrets.”

Do as You say, Lord, and let all evil thoughts fly from Your face. This is my hope and my only comfort—to fly to You in all tribulation, to confide in You, and to call on You from the depths of my heart and to await patiently for Your consolation.

Read more:
These words of Jesus can help calm your anxiety
Read more:
Padre Pio’s prayer to cast out fear, even fear of death
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Nicholas Senz
    The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find …
  3. Matthew Green
    She kept the baby she conceived when raped and today he’s a …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Great movies about saints
  6. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  7. Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
    Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW