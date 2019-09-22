When suffering from anxious and fearful thoughts, pray this prayer

At times our mind can be one of our greatest enemies. Our thoughts flit to and fro, thinking of all the bad things that might happen. It can paralyze us and haunt us on a daily basis.

When confronted with such an invasion of bad thoughts, the first thing to do is pray to God and ask him to relieve you from your malady.

God desires peace in our soul and when fear or anxiety fill it with countless worries, our peace can evaporate. The surest way to reestablish peace is to calm our mind and soul and seek God for guidance.

Here is a short prayer from Thomas Kempis’ Imitation of Christ that asks God to expel such thoughts from our mind.

O Lord my God, be not far from me. O my God, hasten to help me, for varied thoughts and great fears have risen up within me, afflicting my soul. How shall I escape them unharmed? How shall I dispel them? “I will go before you,” says the Lord, “and will humble the great ones of earth. I will open the doors of the prison, and will reveal to you hidden secrets.” Do as You say, Lord, and let all evil thoughts fly from Your face. This is my hope and my only comfort—to fly to You in all tribulation, to confide in You, and to call on You from the depths of my heart and to await patiently for Your consolation.