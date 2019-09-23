5 Of your all-time favorite articles featuring Padre Pio

No doubt about it, Aleteia readers love the saints — who doesn’t, right? Each and every one of them has made the world a better place, and not content with that, they are still busy interceding for us.

But from among all the saints, our readers really love learning about and praying with Padre Pio. This Capuchin friar who died in 1968 (on September 23) is known as a prayer warrior par excellence, as well as a devil-fighter, guardian angel-lover, and endless dispenser of wisdom.

Here are five of the articles you’ve loved best. There are plenty more than these here. And don’t worry, we’ll keep more coming!

1 When we're feeling blue ...

2 When we badly want God's help ...

3 When someone we love needs help

4 His death

5 His pain

Bonus: Check out these pics!