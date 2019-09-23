5 Of your all-time favorite articles featuring Padre Pio

Aleteia readers REALLY love the saint of Pietrelcina.
But from among all the saints, our readers really love learning about and praying with Padre Pio. This Capuchin friar who died in 1968 (on September 23) is known as a prayer warrior par excellence, as well as a devil-fighter, guardian angel-lover, and endless dispenser of wisdom.
Here are five of the articles you’ve loved best. There are plenty more than these here. And don’t worry, we’ll keep more coming!
1When we're feeling blue ...
2When we badly want God's help ...
3When someone we love needs help
4His death
5His pain
Bonus: Check out these pics!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?