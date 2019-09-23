Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Church

5 Of your all-time favorite articles featuring Padre Pio

PIO
operapadrepio.it
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 23, 2019

Aleteia readers REALLY love the saint of Pietrelcina.

No doubt about it, Aleteia readers love the saints — who doesn’t, right? Each and every one of them has made the world a better place, and not content with that, they are still busy interceding for us.

But from among all the saints, our readers really love learning about and praying with Padre Pio. This Capuchin friar who died in 1968 (on September 23) is known as a prayer warrior par excellence, as well as a devil-fighter, guardian angel-lover, and endless dispenser of wisdom.

Here are five of the articles you’ve loved best. There are plenty more than these here. And don’t worry, we’ll keep more coming!

1
When we're feeling blue ...

Read more:
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

2
When we badly want God's help ...

Read more:
Padre Pio says God is “obliged” to answer this type of prayer

3
When someone we love needs help

Read more:
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this powerful prayer

4
His death

Read more:
This is how Padre Pio died, according to nurse who was with him

5
His pain

Read more:
Padre Pio bore the stigmata, but one secret wound was more painful than the others

Bonus: Check out these pics!

Read more:
Rarely seen photos of Padre Pio, a humble mystic who bore the wounds of Christ
Tags:
Padre PioSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
  3. Nicholas Senz
    The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find …
  4. Matthew Green
    She kept the baby she conceived when raped and today he’s a …
  5. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Great movies about saints
  7. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW