The day God sent me a bus of missionaries to save me from suicide

Hard as Nails Ministries
Justin Fatica | Facebook | Fair Use
Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | Sep 23, 2019

The powerful testimony of a woman who encountered God's amazing love for her.

Since 2002, Justin Fatica has toured the US accompanied by a group of young people, known as the Hard as Nails missionaries. After speaking at more than 1,000 events, Fatica had caught a cold and wanted some soup. After debating with a protesting bus driver, their motor coach⁠—with its signature message “You’re Amazing” emblazoned on the side⁠—pulled into a Panera.

Fatica felt a prompting to speak to a woman inside. The following is her testimony:

I woke up on January 4, 2017, with a heavy heart. I have been struggling emotionally for about two months with a lot of personal stuff. Emotionally I was just drained, I had nothing left to give. I was no longer on the path I needed to be with God and felt like there was no way to get back there. I was extremely depressed; I felt alone in a room full of people. 

This particular morning, on my drive into work I had contemplated committing suicide. I was thinking that I would finish my final shift and then come home and just end all the pain, anger, hurt, and hatred that I had built up by ending my life. I prayed to God. I asked him to take the hurt, to show me a sign that all would be okay. 

I made it to work, clocked in, and started my day. As lunchtime came around, and a line started to form at the door, I looked out at this huge bus that said “You’re Amazing” on it. I thought in my head, “Aw man, we got a bus! Wonder what team they are and where they are from …” 

What I didn’t realize was that they were a part of God’s team, and that they had made it to my job just to give me the sign that I so desperately needed. I called the next customer to my register and three men came up. The first thing out of one of the gentleman’s mouth was, “Hello, I just want to let you know that you’re amazing, and God has a specific plan and purpose for you.” 

Stunned, I smiled and told him thank you, and I said “Amen.” As I continued taking the order, I began to feel nauseous, my palms began to sweat, and I felt the need to tell him what he had just done. There’s now a line out the door, and I’m welling up with tears as I share with these men that what was just said to me meant more than they actually know. 

God brought these men to my job to save my life. That is exactly the kind of God that we serve; He will never leave or forsake you. With this being said, thank you, Justin, for listening to God and being in the right place at the right time.

Read more:
A psychologist reflects on the suicide epidemic
Read more:
When you need hope, turn to this prayer of St. Augustine
Inspiration
