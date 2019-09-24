Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Spirituality

Did Noah really live for 950 years?

NOAH
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 24, 2019

Here are a few possible reasons why Genesis records people living much longer than they do today.

The book of Genesis can be confusing to the modern reader for many reasons. One of the most striking examples is the fact that the author of Genesis claims many people lived for hundreds of years before they died.

“After the flood Noah lived three hundred and fifty years. All the days of Noah were nine hundred and fifty years; and he died” (Genesis 9:28-29).

How is that possible?

The Catholic Church does not have an “official” interpretation of this passage and allows for a wide range of beliefs. One possibility is that humans did in fact live much longer than we do now, especially before the great Flood that covered the earth.

Various theories claim that there existed a “protective barrier” in the earth’s atmosphere that prolonged the lives of humans before the Flood. After the flood that barrier was removed and humans progressively lived shorter lives.

Another theory is that early humans did not have a reliable way to count years, and that what is recorded in Genesis simply means “a long life.” This is a possible interpretation, as the number 40 contains a similar biblical symbolism of a “long time,” and is not necessarily fixed to a particular number of days or years.

Biblical scholar Dr. Scott Hahn explains in his commentary on Genesis that, “Perhaps the best hypothesis, and one that would help to explain both the biblical and Near Eastern data, is that giving primeval figures extremely long lives was a way of conceptualizing the great antiquity of mankind. In other words, this may be simply a literary technique used to assert the remarkable age of the human race itself.”

At the same time, while this might explain a historical explanation of the numbering system, there may be an added spiritual dimension to it.

Fr. Edward McIlmail explains, “God’s original plan for Adam and Eve was immortality — they wouldn’t die. But Adam and Eve fell, and sin entered the world. As we go through the Book of Genesis we see that the life spans of key figures get shorter. This seems to figuratively represent how sin brings death into the world.

The book of Genesis, then, reminds us not only of our origin, but also of our destiny. We were created for immortality, and while we may have lost that gift in our mortal lives on earth, we will experience that immortality once we pass from this life to the next.

One day we will experience that longevity that Noah possessed, but the good news is that 900 years will only be a blink of an eye as we live with God for a number of years that will have no end.

Read more:
Who were the Nephilim in the book of Genesis?
Read more:
Genesis contains the first biblical reference to the Holy Spirit
Tags:
BibleSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
  3. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  4. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  5. Matthew Green
    She kept the baby she conceived when raped and today he’s a …
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to deal with that toxic person in your life, according to St. …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Nicholas Senz
    The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW