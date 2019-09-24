Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Church

This beautiful prayer from the Ordinariate will help you be ready for Communion

BLOOD OF CHRIST
Pascal Deloche | GoDong
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 24, 2019

But thou art the same Lord whose property is always to have mercy ...

Our Lady of Walsingham, whose feast day is today, is closely linked to the Ordinariates established by Benedict XVI to allow Anglicans to enter into the full communion of the Catholic Church while retaining much of their heritage and traditions. It is fitting today to consider a prayer from their liturgy.

Read more:
England’s only approved Marian apparition gives us a peek at Nazareth

This beautiful prayer is known as the Prayer of Humble Access, and is voiced by the congregation prior to the distribution of Communion. It is a magnificent aid to prepare the heart to receive Jesus in the Sacrament:

We do not presume to come to this thy Table,
O merciful Lord, trusting in our own righteousness,
but in thy manifold and great mercies.

We are not worthy so much as to gather up the crumbs under thy Table.

But thou art the same Lord whose property is always to have mercy.

Grant us therefore, gracious Lord,
so to eat the flesh of thy dear Son Jesus Christ,
and to drink his Blood,
that our sinful bodies may be made clean by his Body,
and our souls washed through his most precious Blood,
and that we may evermore dwell in him, and he in us. Amen.

Read more:
Mercy with misery: Read the pope’s poignant invitation to set our eyes on Jesus, who has set us free
Tags:
LiturgyPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
  3. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  4. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  5. Matthew Green
    She kept the baby she conceived when raped and today he’s a …
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to deal with that toxic person in your life, according to St. …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Nicholas Senz
    The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW