This beautiful prayer from the Ordinariate will help you be ready for Communion

Our Lady of Walsingham, whose feast day is today, is closely linked to the Ordinariates established by Benedict XVI to allow Anglicans to enter into the full communion of the Catholic Church while retaining much of their heritage and traditions. It is fitting today to consider a prayer from their liturgy.

This beautiful prayer is known as the Prayer of Humble Access, and is voiced by the congregation prior to the distribution of Communion. It is a magnificent aid to prepare the heart to receive Jesus in the Sacrament: