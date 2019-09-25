Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Daniel Esparza
How to deal with toxic people, charitably and successfully, in 3 steps
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education

Editor's choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can't walk and he can't see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Aleteia
Toddler's love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a "saint sleeping within his soul"
Church

Jorge Bergoglio (the future Pope Francis) was my literature teacher

POPE FRANCIS
©Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk via Catholic Church England and Wales | Flickr CC BY-NC-SA 2.0
Arthur Herlin | Sep 25, 2019

Director of NY health care organization who studied in Argentina remembers his teacher as polite, but distant and cold ...

Some 600 doctors of Somos — a network of 2,500 health care providers in disadvantaged areas of New York — were received by Pope Francis in audience at the Vatican last week. Among them was Mario Paredes, the organization’s director general, who met the Argentinean pope years ago (before he was the pope) while studying in a university in Argentina. We asked him to share his memories:

Under what circumstances did you meet the future Pope Francis?

Paredes: In the late 1960s, my parents sent me to study at the Jesuit University of Christ the Savior in Buenos Aires to obtain a degree in philosophy. My literature teacher was none other than Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He was an exceptional teacher, but he was distant, formal, cold. He was very polite but never smiled. Nevertheless, his lessons were very entertaining because of the breadth of his knowledge.

He used to quote writers easily from memory; it was fascinating. His presentations were also punctuated by numerous and varied references to painting, music, etc. He’s a multifaceted man.

Then how can we explain the friendly, sympathetic and accessible aura that now characterizes him?

Paredes: I’ve asked myself that question many times. He was so formal and distant … It seems that he reached a turning point when he became pope. This is certainly the work of the Holy Spirit.

I have met him many times since [his election], at the Saint Martha residence, and he’s always been very charming to me. When he was Cardinal Archbishop of Buenos Aires, I used to invite him every year to New York to celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Lujan, patron saint of Argentina. He never came, but reliably answered me with a message expressing his gratitude for the invitation. He never really liked traveling. Even today, I don’t know if he enjoys flying, but he’s doing his job.

Has he always, however, shown an interest in foreign countries?

Paredes: A week after his election, I was invited to meet him at the Vatican with Hispanic leaders from the United States. I brought him a book he’d written, “Dialogues between John Paul II and Fidel Castro” (1998). … It’s interesting that he wrote about Cuba, since it’s not really a Latin American country. This reveals to what degree he has a vast knowledge of, and interest in, many places around the world.

Interview in Rome by Arthur Herlin

