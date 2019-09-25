Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Church

Martyrs are everywhere today, says Pope Francis, and we should imitate them with our daily self-denials

POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 25, 2019

Francis notes how there is more persecution of Christians today than there was even in the first centuries of the Church

Pope Francis is calling us to imitate the innumerable martyrs of our day, learning to live a “full life” and welcoming the sacrifices of each day that are a “martyrdom of daily fidelity to the Gospel and conformation to Christ.”

The pope said this in the general audience, as he continued his reflection on the Acts of the Apostles. Today’s audience focused on the ministry of deacons, which came about in the Church in response to the “grumbling” that was destroying the Community. Grumbling and chattering can destroy a community, the pope warned.

“The diaconate in the Church is not a second-level priesthood, it is another thing; it is not for the altar, but for service,” he said, as he explained that the diaconate was established as the apostles became more and more aware that their time was meant to be dedicated to prayer and preaching.

Thus, said Francis, the deacon is “the custodian of service in the Church.”

And he warned: “When a deacon likes going to the altar too much, he errs. This is not his path. This harmony between service to the Word and service to charity represents the leaven that makes the ecclesial body grow.”

Considering the testimony of one of the deacons chosen by the Apostles, St. Stephen, the pope noted how those who resisted his witness chose “the meanest solution for destroying a human being: that is, slander or false testimony.”

“Slander always kills,” the pope said. “This ‘diabolical cancer,’ which is born of the desire to destroy the reputation of a person, also harms the rest of the ecclesial body and damages it gravely when, for trivial interests or to cover up one’s own inadequacies, it comes together to smear someone.”

This slander eventually leads to Stephen’s martyrdom.

With this, the pope reflected about how martyrdom continues to be a part of the Church, and how martyrs are really just ordinary people who are faithful at the moment it means the most:

Today there are more martyrs than at the beginning of the Church’s life, and martyrs are everywhere. Today’s Church is rich in martyrs, it is irrigated by their blood which is “the seed of new Christians” (Tertullian, Apologetic, 50,13) and ensures growth and fruitfulness for the People of God. The martyrs are not “holy men,” but men and women in flesh and blood who – as the Revelation says – “washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb” (7: 14). They are the true winners.

Let us also ask the Lord that, looking at the martyrs of yesterday and today, we can learn to live a full life, welcoming the martyrdom of daily fidelity to the Gospel and conformation to Christ.

Read more:
7 Inspiring quotes from Bl. Stanley Rother, the first U.S.-born martyr
POPE AUDIENCE
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Tags:
Pope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to deal with that toxic person in your life, according to St. …
  3. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery …
  6. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  7. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW