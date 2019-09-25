Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people who converted to Catholicism
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Spirituality

This miraculous well is the site of a mini “camino” in Ireland

Gougane Barra, Ireland
D. Ribeiro | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 25, 2019

St. Finbarr reportedly established this special pilgrimage site before casting out a local dragon.

After St. Patrick established a firm foundation of Christianity in Ireland, his successors continued his work and created strong footholds throughout the country. One such missionary was St. Finbarr, who is known for his work in Southern Ireland, particularly in County Cork.

Little is known about his life, but according to Failte Ireland, “St. Finbarr in the 6th century ‘admonished the people to return to Christ, then went on his way to Gougane Barra.’ Since that time, local people … walked the 37 km particularly on the saint’s feast day: 25 September.”

Upon arrival, Finbarr set up a small hermitage on an island on the lake of Gougane Barra, and a miraculous well appeared. Some say that the well was brought about by the prayers of St. Finbarr. However, his solitude was quickly disturbed by a large sea serpent or dragon, and he proceeded to banish it from the location. Local legends claim that the River Lee was created by the tail of the serpent as it ran away from Finbarr.

Interest in this pilgrimage has grown in recent years, and many now call it a “Cork Camino,” connecting it to the ever-popular Camino de Santiago in Europe.

Read more:
Exclusive Photos: Walking the “Dublin Camino” for the World Meeting of Families

Finbarr is also known as the founder of a different monastery that would quickly attract an entire village of settlers. This settlement would eventually be known as the city of Cork — a center of education and culture in Southern Ireland throughout the centuries.

Even though the life of Finbarr is clouded in legend, his legacy endures to this day.

Read more:
Walk along Ireland’s own “Camino” pilgrimage route
Read more:
St. Francis of Assisi’s legendary Camino pilgrimage
Tags:
IrelandPilgrimages
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to deal with that toxic person in your life, according to St. …
  3. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery …
  6. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  7. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW