10 Inspirational Italian saints’ names for baby boys

If you have a penchant for all things Italian, then here are some terrific options!
Click here to launch the slideshow
Italy is known for la dolce vita, as well as for producing many beloved saints, including men who humbly devoted themselves to God, cared for the needy, and demonstrated the importance of looking out for one another. So if you’re looking for a name to give your own son, take some inspiration from some of these holy Italian men. While you’ll be familiar with some of these more classic names, there are a few that, like the men behind them, are unique.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?
Become an Aleteia Patron Today