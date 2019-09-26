10 Inspirational Italian saints’ names for baby boys

Italy is known for la dolce vita, as well as for producing many beloved saints, including men who humbly devoted themselves to God, cared for the needy, and demonstrated the importance of looking out for one another. So if you’re looking for a name to give your own son, take some inspiration from some of these holy Italian men. While you’ll be familiar with some of these more classic names, there are a few that, like the men behind them, are unique.