Mexican state legalizes abortion, as president proposes amnesty for women in jail for the procedure

Legislators in the Mexican state of Oaxaca voted on Wednesday to permit abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Oaxaca is the second Mexican jurisdiction to legalize abortion since 2007, when the capital approved legalization.

The vote was 24 to 10.

Oaxaca’s legislature is dominated by the leftist National Regeneration Movement of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has avoided taking a clear stand on abortion, Reuters reported. “Approval of the measure came just a few days after Lopez Obrador sent a bill to the federal Congress that would grant an amnesty to women serving jail terms for abortion,” the wire service said.

The developments came in the wake of a nationwide outpouring in support of pro-life policies, as marches for life, family, and conscience protections were held in about 100 cities Sept. 21. There were also simultaneous demonstrations at Mexican consulates in Chicago and San Diego.

A statement read at events in different cities stressed the need to reject a culture of death and “build an authentic culture of life,” Catholic News Agency reported. “For this to happen, we have to start with the family, the basic cell of society. We reiterate that the function of the government is to ensure everyone’s rights…If we can’t guarantee life, we will hardly be able to guarantee other fundamental rights.”