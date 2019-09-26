Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Spirituality

This Jesuit missionary preached the Gospel through his love of Native Americans

John de Brébeuf
Mykola Swarnyk | CC BY-SA 3.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 26, 2019

The Hurons were receptive to Christianity only after St. John de Brébeuf became part of their tribe.

In 1625 French Jesuit John de Brébeuf arrived in Quebec and shortly began his missionary adventures with the Native Americans. Instead of seeking to win converts in the quickest way possible, Brébeuf took the “long road” by living with local tribes and embedding himself into native culture.

He learned their language, customs and religious beliefs and did not force his Christianity upon them. Instead he quietly lived in their huts and did what he could to help them in their needs.

Read more:
Did you know as many as 25% of Native Americans today are Catholic?

The Huron way of life wasn’t easy, and when he heard of other Jesuits who wanted to join him, he wrote them a letter and detailed the hardships they would endure.

When you reach the Hurons, you will indeed find hearts full of charity; we will receive you with open arms as an Angel of Paradise, we shall have all the inclination in the world to do you good; but we are so situated that we can do very little. We shall receive you in a Hut, so mean that I have scarcely found in France one wretched enough to compare it with; that is how you will be lodged. Harassed and fatigued as you will be, we shall be able to give you nothing but a poor mat, or at most a skin, to serve you as a bed; and, besides, you will arrive at a season when miserable little insects that we call here Taouhac, and, in good French, pulces [fleas], will keep you awake almost all night, for in these countries they are incomparably more troublesome than in France; the dust of the Cabin nourishes them…We get them in their houses; and this petty martyrdom, not to speak of Mosquitoes, Sandflies, and other like vermin, lasts usually not less than three or four months of the Summer.

Instead of being a great master and great Theologian as in France, you must reckon on being here a humble Scholar, and then, good God! with what masters!—women, little children, and all the Savages,—and exposed to their laughter. The Huron language will be your saint Thomas and your Aristotle; and clever man as you are, and speaking glibly among learned and capable persons, you must make up your mind to be for a long time mute among the [natives]. You will have accomplished much, if, at the end of a considerable time, you begin to stammer a little.

And then how do you think you would pass the Winter with us? I say it without exaggeration, the five and six months of Winter are spent in almost continual discomforts,—excessive cold, smoke, and the annoyance of the [natives]; we have a Cabin built of simple bark, but so we’ll jointed that we have to send some one outside to learn what kind of weather it is; the smoke is very often so thick, so annoying, and so obstinate that, for five or six days at a time, if you are not entirely proof against it, it is all you can do to make out a few lines in your Breviary.

However, the sufferings didn’t dissuade Brébeuf and he gladly accepted everything he experienced, arriving at a deep love for the Native Americans and their culture.

“But is that all?” some one will exclaim. “Do you think by your arguments to throw water on the fire that consumes me, and lessen ever so little the zeal I have for the conversion of these Peoples? I declare that these things have served only to confirm me the more in my vocation; that I feel myself more carried away than ever by my affection for New France, and that I bear a holy jealousy towards those who are already enduring all these sufferings; all these labors seem to me nothing, in comparison with what I am willing to endure for God; if I knew a place under Heaven where there was yet more to be suffered, I would go there.”

While Brébeuf would eventually be martyred by a neighboring tribe, he did begin to see the fruit of his labor as many natives would be baptized and adopt the Christian religion. They did so freely, not being coerced by Brébeuf, but only after seeing his charity shine through and his willingness to become one of them.

His methods of evangelism still hold relevance today and remind us that the most effective preaching we could ever do is through our actions.

Read more:
The first Catholic priest to say Mass in Manhattan
Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery …
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to deal with that toxic person in your life, according to St. …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  7. Cecilia Pigg
    Does it matter what you wear to Mass? 
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Who were the Nephilim in the book of Genesis?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW