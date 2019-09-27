Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
News

After year of silence, brother of priest kidnapped in Niger still holds out hope

FR PIERLUIGI MACCALLI NIGER
Aiuto alla Chiesa che Soffre Facebook page
Share
Print
Paulo Aido-ACN | Sep 27, 2019

Father Pierluigi Maccalli was kidnapped in Niger on Sept. 17, 2018.

Missionary Father Walter Maccalli says he doesn’t have the least doubt that his brother, Father Pierluigi Maccalli, who was kidnapped in Niger on Sept. 17, 2018, will eventually be set free.

To mark the anniversary of his brother’s abduction, Father Maccalli, an Italian member of the Society of African Missions who is currently based in Foya, Liberia, sent a message to Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

Though expressing his certainty that it is still possible for brother to be set free, he admits that he has had no news about the whereabouts of his brother since the day he was abducted from his home in Bamoanga, Niger, by eight armed men on motorcycles

Father Maccalli wrote: “A year has passed since Gigi was abducted, and unfortunately we have heard nothing since then. All the news from journalists and from the government of Burkina Faso to the effect that he had been or would be brought back to Niger are based on suppositions that have not been confirmed.”

The missionary said that he is living this first anniversary of his brother’s abduction “in a state of mind that cannot be put into words,” a state of mind that cannot be understood except by someone who has “experienced this reality in his own flesh.”

Daily prayer and “the solidarity and support of my other brother priests” are helping the priest not to lose hope.

He told ACN that there is “a prayer that we pray together in our community in Foya, Liberia: Jesus, please free Father Pierluigi from his captivity and bring him home, safe and sound” and this cry from the heart: May this situation end soon, O Lord!”

Asked about some of the main difficulties that his brother likely may be facing, his brother replies that “undoubtedly” he will be feeling the burden of being unable to celebrate Holy Mass, and of course he suffers from the separation from his family and friends.

He added, however that his brother, “after the first moments of tension and fear, will undoubtedly have found a response to this new mission in prayer, in his sense of being a missionary from the depths of his heart, exercising his ministry with fidelity and compassion, as he had always done in his parish community in Bomoanga—doing good, helping his fellow captives, with a kind word for his captors, comforting and caring for the sick.”

Meanwhile, waiting and hoping for news that refuses to come is “like an open wound that remains open and does not heal.” However, Father Maccalli stressed that “this is our hope—that he will be set free.”

“We know that these things take time, but we continue to hope with faith and patience for his liberation. The prayers we pray daily in our village are prayed with this hope. There are many people who are praying for him.”

Father Maccalli had these words for ACN donors: “May you remember us, the missionaries, in your prayers and may you not forget us; may you always continue to express your solidarity in your prayers and your practical support, which is so important to us.”

“May you continue to pray and work for unity and peace, so that these persecutions may end. May God bless you and your families. Many, many thanks.”

This article was published with permission from Aid to the Church in Need. For more information visit www.churchinneed.org.

Tags:
Christians in AfricaIslamic Militants
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery …
  4. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  5. Cecilia Pigg
    Does it matter what you wear to Mass? 
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Did Noah really live for 950 years?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW