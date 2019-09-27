Catholic Charities USA is offering $1 million for innovative solutions to poverty

The organization hopes to inspire its member agencies to come up with fresh ideas to help the needy.
Sister Donna Markham OP, PhD, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), announced Thursday the establishment of the CCUAA Innovation challenge. All member agencies are invited to submit their applications by January 31, 2020.
“I want to provide our ministry a platform to think creatively and innovatively about how they address the needs they encounter in their community every day,” said Sister Donna.
“This challenge serves as a catalyst to encourage ideas that lead to systemic change in the way they address poverty,” she said.
Catholic Charities agencies offer those in need assistance with housing, food and health care, and provide help to immigrants, refugees, and those faced with natural disasters.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?