Catholic Charities USA is offering $1 million for innovative solutions to poverty

Catholic Charities USA, a network of 165 charities serving millions of needy Americans, is offering $1 million to its member agencies to come up with innovative solutions to the poverty problem.

Sister Donna Markham OP, PhD, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), announced Thursday the establishment of the CCUAA Innovation challenge. All member agencies are invited to submit their applications by January 31, 2020.

“I want to provide our ministry a platform to think creatively and innovatively about how they address the needs they encounter in their community every day,” said Sister Donna.

“This challenge serves as a catalyst to encourage ideas that lead to systemic change in the way they address poverty,” she said.

Catholic Charities agencies offer those in need assistance with housing, food and health care, and provide help to immigrants, refugees, and those faced with natural disasters.