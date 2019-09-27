Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people who converted to Catholicism
Daniel Esparza
How to deal with toxic people, charitably and successfully, in 3 steps
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Art & Culture

For people who can’t afford prescriptions, St. Vincent de Paul provides a lifeline

PILLS
Perfectlab - Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Burger | Sep 27, 2019

Charitable pharmacies operating under the St. Vincent de Paul Society help those in most need maintain their health.

Many people know the St. Vincent de Paul Society as a place where, like the Salvation Army and Goodwill, they can drop off unwanted clothes and household items that can be resold in their thrift stores.

Largely unknown, however, is that many chapters of the society, named for the 17th-century French priest who devoted his life to care for the poor, operate charitable pharmacies.

Around the country, the pharmacies help uninsured low-income adults fill prescriptions for free, learn about their medications and find support for getting effective treatment for chronic and acute medical conditions. The St. Vincent de Paul pharmacies are state-licensed and stock many medications to treat common conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, infections and other illnesses. (Normally, no narcotics are stocked or provided.) A managing pharmacist oversees the program, with well-trained volunteers.

In Madison, Wisconsin, for example, the St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy volunteers include students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Pharmacy School.

In Cincinnati, the charitable pharmacy fills about 60,000 prescriptions a year and is now part of a new $7 million, 36,000-square-foot St. Vincent de Paul Center providing a range of emergency assistance measures helping with basic necessities.

“Ohio passed a law allowing physicians to extend prescribing rights to pharmacists,” said pharmacy manager Rusty Curington. “With close partnership with the Good Samaritan Free Health Center, they’re asking us to develop this collaborative practice agreement. And the idea as it relates to diabetes: we could change an insulin dose, to help them get to better control. We could add therapy, to help prevent a heart attack or stroke. That means we’re able to provide care when and where a patient really needs it.”

The pharmacies rely on donations from pharmaceutical companies. At the one in Dallas, the drugs are sourced from the Dispensary of Hope, a national clearinghouse for donated prescription medications in Nashville.

“Many lower-income individuals can’t afford prescription meds and, if they have chronic health conditions, they may not be able to be steadily employed,” Henry Hermann, the pharmacy’s managing director, told DCEO Healthcare. “So, we’re trying to provide the dignity of access to prescription medicines for the uninsured who desperately need them.”

Hermann was instrumental in opening the Dallas pharmacy, and part of that effort included lobbying for a change in Texas law. Until 2007, it prevented charitable pharmacies and clinics from accepting the donated meds from pharmaceutical companies and distributors, nursing homes and other medical clinics.

At the pharmacy in Madison, St. Vincent de Paul’s work is also providing a side benefit—assisting in the training of future pharmacists.

“Our goal here is to teach student how to provide care with care,” said managing pharmacist Yolanda Tolson-Eveans.

Students take clients’ blood pressure at each visit and talk with them about how they are doing, she told the Cap Times. “We consider things beyond medication. We look at social determinants, we look at housing and other things that are impacting their ability to be well.”

Tags:
CharitySt. Vincent de Paul Society
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery …
  4. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  5. Cecilia Pigg
    Does it matter what you wear to Mass? 
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Did Noah really live for 950 years?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW