Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people who converted to Catholicism
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Art & Culture

The inside of this Catholic church in Portugal is decorated with more than 650 pounds of gold dust

Church of Saint Francis
Mate Karoly | Shutterstock
Share
Print
V. M. Traverso | Sep 27, 2019

Despite its sober Gothic exterior, the Church of Saint Francis holds one of the finest examples of a Baroque interior.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Baroque design, an architectural style originated in Rome in the 17th century, is known for its sumptuous decorations, often bordering on the opulent. When it comes to church interiors no church can perhaps rival the “Baroqueness” of the Church of Saint Francis in Porto, Portugal, decorated with more than 650 pounds of gold dust. 

Launch the slideshow

Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1996, the “Igreja do Convento de São Francisco,” the Church of the Convent of Saint Francis, was first founded as a much more sober Romanesque building by Franciscan friars in the 13th century. But following several destructive fires, it was re-designed according to Gothic style with engraved wood interiors. It wasn’t until the 17th and 18th centuries that, that church interiors began to be decorated in Baroque style across Europe.

Portugal’s best carvers and gold workers were hired for the job, which took decades to complete. Each of the three internal naves, including the roofs, pillars and window frames, was decorated with elaborate engravings and coated with gold dust. The sharp contrast between its sober Gothic exterior and its glittering internal naves makes the Church of Saint Francis one of the most intriguing examples of Catholic architecture in the country. 

When entering the church, visitors can follow a clockwork tour to discover some of its finest decor elements. On the left hand side lies the burial chapel of Luis Alavare de Sousa, a local nobleman, decorated with one of Portugal’s oldest frescoes representing the Virgin of the Rose. In the center lies a polychrome granite statue of St. Francis, dating to the 13th century. 

Of all the elaborately decorated altarpieces, the most important is the 1718 polychrome wood carving depicting the “Tree of Jesse,” an illustration of Jesus’ family tree with twelve kings of Judah connected through branches of the tree to the main body, that of Jesse, father of David and King of the Israelites. 

But fires were not the only challenges faced by the Church of Saint Francis in its seven-century long existence. When Napoleonic troops invaded the city of Porto in the 19th century, Franciscan friars were forced to flee, leaving soldiers free to raid part of the church’s golden engravings. And when the Portuguese civil war reached its peak, during the 1920s, the church was bombed and suffered severe damage. 

Following restoration work, the Church of St. Francis was returned to its former glory and is currently considered one of the finest examples of gilded wood carving in Portugal. Visitors may also be interested in visiting the catacombs, which house the remains of Franciscan friars and local devout families, as well as the annexed museum that includes a permanent collection of art works related to the Order of Franciscan Friars in Portugal. 

The Church is open for visits every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. To get there, get off at metro stop “Sao Bento” and walk down Rua de Mouzinho da Silveira street for about 10 minutes. The church will be on your right. 

 

Tags:
ArchitectureCatholic history
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery …
  4. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  5. Cecilia Pigg
    Does it matter what you wear to Mass? 
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Did Noah really live for 950 years?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW