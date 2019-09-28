Enclose your intentions in Jesus’ loving heart with this prayer

While many of us are comfortable with the image of Jesus on the cross or simply Jesus as an adult, at times we may be more receptive to seeing Jesus as a child. For whatever reason our guard might be let down and we readily welcome the Infant Jesus into our lives and wish to scoop him up and hold him close to our heart.

A popular devotion connected to this image is the Infant Jesus of Prague. The devotion is based on a mysterious statue in Prague that has been the source of countless miracles over the years. Below is a prayer that is traditionally prayed with this statue in mind, but it can easily focus on any image of Jesus as a child.

One of the highlights of this prayer is the thought of placing our intentions into the loving heart of Jesus. It can bring up such strong images that we can experience peace knowing that God will never forget our intention.

Dearest Jesus, tenderly loving us, your greatest joy is to dwell among us and to bestow your blessing upon us. Though I am not worthy that you should behold me with love, I feel myself drawn to you, O dear Infant Jesus, because you gladly pardon me and exercise your almighty power over me. So many who turned with confidence to you have received graces and had their petitions granted. Behold me, in spirit I kneel before your miraculous image on your altar in Prague, and lay open my heart to you, with its prayers, petitions and hopes. Especially (mention your intentions here) … I enclose in your loving Heart. Govern me and do with me and mine according to your holy Will, for I know that in your Divine wisdom and love you will ordain everything for the best. Almighty gracious Infant Jesus, do not withdraw your hand from us, but protect and bless us forever. I pray to you, sweetest Infant, in the name of your Blessed Mother Mary who cared for you with such tenderness, and by the great reverence with which St. Joseph carried you in his arms, comfort me and make me happy that I may bless and thank you forever from all my heart. Amen

