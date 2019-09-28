Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
How to deal with toxic people, charitably and successfully, in 3 steps
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Inspiring Stories

How one man has brought a rare butterfly back to San Francisco

BUTTERFLIES
Timtast1c | Instagram | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 28, 2019

Through tedious hard work, Tim Wong shows us what it is to be a steward of God's creation.

There are many stories in the news of the declining number of species on the planet. In fact, NPR published an article this week reporting on how the bird population of North America and Canada has dropped by 3 billion over the last half-century. With such alarming figures it’s reassuring to hear of individuals who are doing their utmost to help save endangered species.

One such case is Tim Wong, from California, who is using his skills as an aquatic biologist to save a rare butterfly from extinction: the pipevine swallowtail. As a young boy, Wong was introduced to the butterfly kingdom at school, where he became fascinated by the transformation of the caterpillar into a butterfly. This led him to spend hours catching the beautiful winged insects and learning all about their ways. It was this same childhood passion that led him to eventually create a haven for these rare butterflies that, in their caterpillar form, feed on the California pipevine, a plant that is equally scarce to come by.

Thanks to his skills, Wong was able to take a clipping of the plant from the San Francisco Botanical Garden. He started the plant in his garden and built a perfect habitat for the butterflies to flourish. “The specialized enclosure protects the butterflies from some predators, increases mating opportunities, and serves as a study environment to better understand the criteria female butterflies are looking for in their ideal host plant,” he explained to Vox.

Although the numbers of butterflies were dwindling in San Francisco, Wong collected a number of caterpillars from private residences outside of the city and took them to the new enclosure. There the caterpillars set about chomping away on the newly grown pipevine plants and eventually formed chrysalises. After a few weeks the butterflies emerged, although in some cases the chrysalis remains dormant for up to two years before revealing its butterfly state to the outside world.

After all that painstaking work, the butterfly lives only two to three weeks. In that time it mates and the females lay their eggs on the same pipevine plant. Ever vigilant, Wong carefully picks up the eggs and takes them inside so they incubate away from any predators. After that, the cycle begins again with the now-caterpillars being taken by Wong to the San Francisco Botanical Garden’s “California Native” exhibition.

Wong’s work is truly a labor of love that takes dedication and specialized knowledge. Through his careful treatment of the caterpillars and their food source, he has managed to bring the butterfly back to San Francisco for the first time in decades. “Improving habitat for native fauna is something anyone can do,” Wong said. “Conservation and stewardship can start in your very own backyard.” That same stewardship is what we are all asked to perform as Christians in caring for God’s creation.

You can read the whole article by Zachary Crockett for Vox here.

Read more:
Morgan Freeman turns his 124-acre ranch into a bee sanctuary
Read more:
What Pope Francis has said about the environment, in 10 quotes

 

 

 

Tags:
EnvironmentLaudato Si
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from …
  4. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  5. Cecilia Pigg
    Does it matter what you wear to Mass? 
  6. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Did Noah really live for 950 years?
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW