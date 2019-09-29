Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Art & Culture

Nothing compares to a Mass setting by Palestrina

Share
Print
J-P Mauro

The "Missa Papae Marcelli" may be the most beautiful piece ever composed.

Today’s Mass is filled with hymns and prayers set to song, but when you bring together a list of songs by different composers, adept though they may be, the compilation can lack a sense of continuity. In the heyday of Catholic composition, however, composers would score an entire Mass in a single piece. These works, known as Mass settings, were extremely popular for hundreds of years and each one would set the mood for a different holiday, season, or even weekly Mass.

In the 16th century, long before the likes of J.S. Bach, the preeminent composer of Catholic music was Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina. Palestrina brought together all the best musical advancements of the Renaissance for his monumental compositions, which are widely regarded as some of the most influential in Church history.

Palestrina was a prolific writer to say the least. His body of work includes 68 offertories, at least 140 madrigals, more than 300 motets, and a whopping 105 Masses. It seems difficult to focus on any one Mass with such a dizzying array of works, but his “Missa Papae Marcelli,” featured above, is regarded as his most famous.

Palestrina composed “Missa Papae Marcelli” for the papal coronation of Pope Marcellus II, who reigned for just 3 weeks. The work was so beloved that it became the standard Mass to be performed during all papal coronations. It was the soundtrack for every pope’s ascendance from 1555 until 1963, when Pope Paul VI did away with the tradition of papal coronations.

The music displays the height of polyphony — a style of music in which each voice part sings unique lines that come together to form a completely different sound than each on their own. The use of melisma — singing multiple notes on a single syllable — can give the music a cascading feeling.

This week, we urge you to listen to the entire “Missa Papae Marcelli.” The exceptional recording is bound to put you in the proper mindset for church, and it just might add the perfect ambiance for a family breakfast.

Tags:
Catholic MusicMassPrayer
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from …
  3. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  4. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  6. Cecilia Pigg
    Does it matter what you wear to Mass? 
  7. V. M. Traverso
    The inside of this Catholic church in Portugal is decorated with …
  8. Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
    Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW