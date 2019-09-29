Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics

Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Inspiring Stories

The 9-year old double amputee who modeled at Fashion Week in New York

Daisy-May Demetre
Daisy-May Demetre | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Matthew Green | Sep 29, 2019

Next on her calendar: Paris.

Daisy-May Demetre, from England, was only 18 months old when doctors had to amputate parts of both of her legs. She was born with bilateral fibular hemimelia, a rare birth defect affecting the legs and characterized by the partial or complete absence of the fibular bone, along with limb length discrepancy and foot deformities, among other problems.

Nevertheless, her parents have always encouraged her to follow her dreams, and ever since she was very small, she wanted to be a gymnast and a model.

Now nine years old, she showed off both skills last April during London Kids Fashion Week, where she walked the runway with her prosthetic legs, and even did a cartwheel in an outpouring of confidence, courage, and self-confidence.

This got the attention of fashion designer Enikö Hegedüs-Buiron, founder, CEO, and creative director of Lulu et Gigi, which specializes in clothing with a French touch, for girls and adolescents, inspired by Hegedüs-Buiron’s own daughters. The brand has won several important awards since it was founded five years ago.

Hegedüs-Buiron decided to invite Daisy-May to Fashion Week in New York this September to walk the runway for her, since in her opinion this is exactly the message that her brand wants to transmit about the multi-faceted concept of beauty. Daisy-May is also an example of what the fashion designer, as a mother, wants to teach her children about perseverance.

Daisy-May took to the catwalk last September 8, with a burgundy-colored dress with golden brocade, becoming the first child double-amputee to participate in a fashion show at this level.

“I feel proud of myself,” she told CBS. When asked what advice she would give to children like herself, she replied, “Just never give up, and just do what you can do.”

Her father, Alex Demetre, told CNN, “She inspired me by showing me who she was. She takes on life with a smile on her face and she does remarkable things. Whether it’s dancing, singing, she is a very special little girl.”

Now, she’s heading to France, where she will represent the same brand at Paris Fashion Week. This time, she’s literally reaching a new high: she’ll be walking the runway at the top of the Eiffel Tower.

Read more:
Born Without Legs, Teen Athlete Goes for Gold
Read more:
An unconventional Spanish model shares the secrets of her success
Tags:
DisabilitiesInspiring stories
