Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Spirituality

What I really want my kids to know about being Catholic

FIRST COMMUNION
Marko Vombergar | ALETEIA
Share
Print
Laura Hanby Hudgens | Sep 29, 2019

There's a basic, really fundamental point to all this. The Church is about a relationship with its Founder.

Twenty years ago, when our two eldest children were babies, my husband and I were received into the Catholic Church. I was overjoyed at the time, and my joy has never diminished. I love being Catholic. I love the beauty and unity of our faith. The authoritative teaching of the Magisterium has been a source of tremendous comfort for me, setting my feet on solid doctrinal ground after years of bouncing from church to church. And most important, in the Catholic Church, my relationship with Jesus has deepened, and my trust in His love and mercy has been strengthened.

Because my Catholic faith has been such a tremendous blessing and because I believe all the Church teaches to be true, I naturally want my children to love our faith and to remain Catholic. To that end, I have tried to be sure they know our history and that they become acquainted with the saints and heroes of our faith. I want them to know and understand our doctrines and dogmas, our traditions and our liturgy. I want them to develop a relationship with our Blessed Mother and to love her and honor her as Jesus loves and honors her. I want them to delve deep into Sacred Scripture and to develop a love and devotion for God’s inspired word, being in constant contact with it. And of course, I want them to understand a receive the sacraments as sources of God’s grace.

There is so much to teach and so much for them to understand. All of it matters, and all of it is important for their salvation and their life in Christ. Yet, when I stop and think about my ultimate goal for my children, I know, of course, that it is a relationship with Jesus, or, as the Baltimore Catechism teaches, to know Him and Love Him and Serve Him in this world and to be happy with Him in the next. That’s it. That is the whole purpose of our Catholic faith. It is the whole purpose of our existence.

If our children can list every pope from Peter to Francis, if they can name all the Church counsels and explain every dogma, if they can recite the Angelus and the Rosary and the Litany of the Saints, but they do not know Him and love Him and serve Him, we have wasted our time.

Read more:
Of the 266 men who have sat upon the Throne of Peter, how many have been canonized?

This isn’t to say that religious education is a waste of time or that we shouldn’t teach our children the richness and fullness of our Catholic faith. We certainly don’t want to sideline church teaching. We don’t want to give our kids the impression that warm feelings for Jesus are a substitute for the intimacy we share with Him in the sacraments or that personal preferences trump the beauty and richness of the liturgy.

On the other hand, as precious and powerful as our Catholic faith is, parents and religious educators must never lose sight of the fact that all of it — the doctrines, the dogmas, the sacraments, the saints, the prayers and the Scriptures — has been given to us to help us know Him and love Him and serve Him in this world and to be happy with Him in the next. Everything we teach and every practice we instill must lead our children more deeply into that relationship with Christ.

As a convert, it has always been important for me to instill in my children a solid understanding of the teachings of the Catholic Church. Now that they are older, I pray that I have not spent so much time teaching them about Jesus’ Church that I failed to stress to them that its whole purpose is to help us to know, love, and serve the One who founded it.

Of course, I know my parenting and my attempts to lead my children to Christ through His Church have been imperfect. My kids will have doubts and unanswered questions. They might even wander away for a time. But no matter how imperfect my efforts may have been, I have entrusted them to the One who is perfect, and I trust that no matter what happens He will eventually lead them, as he did me, back to the beauty and fullness of truth found in the Catholic Church.

Read more:
Is this really Jesus? A primer on Christ in the Eucharist
Tags:
Spiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from …
  3. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  4. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  6. Cecilia Pigg
    Does it matter what you wear to Mass? 
  7. V. M. Traverso
    The inside of this Catholic church in Portugal is decorated with …
  8. Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
    Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW