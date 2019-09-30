Before you go to confession, ask God for his healing mercy to wash over you

Imagine yourself as the one whom the Good Samaritan has found along the road, allowing him to heal your wounds.
Whatever it is that prevents us from going to confession, one way to prepare ourselves is to recall the various parables of the Gospels. In them Jesus gave us beautiful images that we can apply to our own use of the sacrament.
For example, below is a short prayer attributed to St. Jerome that has been used by many as a prayer before confession. It reminds us of the parable of the Good Samaritan and the Good Shepherd. Both images fit perfectly when viewed in light of the sacrament of confession. If you feel hesitant to avail yourself of the sacrament, pray this prayer and let God’s mercy wash over you and lead you back into the fold.
Show me, O Lord, your mercy, and delight my heart with it. Let me find you whom I so longingly seek. Behold, here is the man whom the robbers seized, manhandled, and left half dead on the road to Jericho. Kindhearted Samaritan, come to my aid! I am the sheep who wandered into the wilderness. Seek after me and bring me home again to your fold. Do with me according to your Will, that I may abide with you all the days of my life, and praise you with all those who are with you in heaven for all eternity. Amen.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?