Before you go to confession, ask God for his healing mercy to wash over you

Sometimes we might be afraid to go to confession. It is a strange fear, as the priest has heard worse things and Jesus is there in the confessional waiting to clean our soul.

Whatever it is that prevents us from going to confession, one way to prepare ourselves is to recall the various parables of the Gospels. In them Jesus gave us beautiful images that we can apply to our own use of the sacrament.

For example, below is a short prayer attributed to St. Jerome that has been used by many as a prayer before confession. It reminds us of the parable of the Good Samaritan and the Good Shepherd. Both images fit perfectly when viewed in light of the sacrament of confession. If you feel hesitant to avail yourself of the sacrament, pray this prayer and let God’s mercy wash over you and lead you back into the fold.