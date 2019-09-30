Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Art & Culture

Project promises to increase free access to tons of 20th-century literature

NETHERLAND
Jorge Franganillo-(CC BY 2.0)
Share
Print
John Burger | Sep 30, 2019

Hundreds of thousands of books could be shared and enjoyed online for nothing.

There may be no better known work of 20th-century American literature than The Great Gatsby. Generations of American students have read F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel in high school, and many continue plunking down the nine bucks or so to get it in paperback.

But, depending on the outcome of a major project going on right now, that nine bucks might become unnecessary. Gatsby, and thousands of other titles, might soon be free online.

According to Vice, the changes in copyright law means that all books published in the U.S. before 1924 are in the public domain, They can be freely used and copied. Books published between 1923 and 1964 may already  be in the public domain if their copyright owners forgot or never bothered to renew their legal protection. Vice suggests that upwards of 75% of books published between 1923 to 1964 are “secretly in the public domain.

”The problem is determining which books these are, due to archaic copyright registration systems and convoluted and shifting copyright law,” the website explained.

It said that a coalition of libraries, volunteers, and archivists have been working to identify which titles are in the public domain, digitize them, then upload them to the Internet Archive, one of the largest digital archives on the internet.

Tags:
ArtBooks
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  3. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The inside of this Catholic church in Portugal is decorated with …
  7. Jeffrey Bruno
    Rare photos: How America’s first saint nearly went down …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Inspirational Italian saints’ names for baby boys
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW