Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Lifestyle

6 Essential skills your child needs from pre-smartphone days

Children using Smartphones
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Oct 01, 2019

And maybe their parents, too!

Click here to launch the slideshow

Lots of people have a love-hate relationship with their smartphones. They may depend on them too heavily and feel guilty about how much time they spend on their screens. But they also depend on them for so many practical things now, such as day-to-day planning and to-do lists, not to mention all those answers available with one click. Even for many kids, smartphones have become an essential communication tool as well as a main form of entertainment.

While smartphones are helpful tools if used in moderation, they hinder children from learning some pretty important life skills that used to be taken for granted. Here’s a handful of these lost arts that every child still needs to have in his back pocket in order to succeed in life.

Launch the slideshow

 

Read more:
New study about teens’ smartphone use shows alarming trends
Read more:
How gratitude reduces smartphone addiction

 

Tags:
ChildrenEducation
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  5. Jeffrey Bruno
    Rare photos: How America’s first saint nearly went down …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The inside of this Catholic church in Portugal is decorated with …
  7. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW