6 Essential skills your child needs from pre-smartphone days

And maybe their parents, too!
Click here to launch the slideshow
While smartphones are helpful tools if used in moderation, they hinder children from learning some pretty important life skills that used to be taken for granted. Here’s a handful of these lost arts that every child still needs to have in his back pocket in order to succeed in life.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?