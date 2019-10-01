Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
News

Family of Canadian man who died by medically-assisted suicide says they fought procedure

CHILD AND PARENT HANDS
Africa Studio | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Oct 01, 2019

The British Columbia man suffered from depression and did not have a life-threatening disease.

A Canadian man suffering from depression, but in no sense terminally ill, was administered a medically-assisted death against the wishes of his family, according a CTV News report.

Alan Nichols, age 61, of British Columbia, was taken to Chilliwack General Hospital due to symptoms of dehydration and malnourishment in June after neighbors noticed that he had stopped opening his curtains.

On July 22, family members received a call from a doctor informing them that Nichols was scheduled for a lethal injection in four days. In spite of their protests that Nichols was not terminally ill and, therefore, not eligible for medical assisted death, family members told CTV News that hospital staff said that the procedure would take place anyway.

Trish Nichols, the sister-in-law of the deceased said she called the doctor at the hospital to try to stop the procedure.

“I was appalled by all of it and I said we want this stopped, this can’t happen. Our family doesn’t agree with this,” she told CTV News.

“(The doctor) said, ‘Well, you can’t stop this. Alan is the only person who can stop this.”

The Canadian parliament passed a law in 2016 legalizing physician-assisted suicide. To be eligible for medical assistance in dying patients must meet the following criteria:

  • be at least 18 years old and mentally competent. This means being capable of making health care decisions for yourself.
  • have a grievous and irremediable medical condition
  • make a voluntary request for medical assistance in dying that is not the result of outside pressure or influence
  • give informed consent to receive medical assistance in dying

According to his family members, Nichols should not have been deemed eligible for lethal injection.

“Alan did not fit the criteria. Alan was capable of talking, he was sitting up, he was eating, he was going to the bathroom, we were laughing, he was out of bed,” Trish told CTV News.

“I knew by looking at him that he still had living to do. He was not near the end of his life,” she said.

Nichols suffered from depression for most of his life. After his father died in 2004, he stopped taking antidepressants and refused the help of family members. According to the report, the family requested guardianship in 2015 to take care of him, but Nichols refused.

On July 26, Nichols died after medical staff administered three lethal injections.

Read the rest of the story here at CTV News.

Tags:
CanaEuthanasiaPro-life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  5. Jeffrey Bruno
    Rare photos: How America’s first saint nearly went down …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The inside of this Catholic church in Portugal is decorated with …
  7. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW