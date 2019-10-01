Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Daniel Esparza
How to deal with toxic people, charitably and successfully, in 3 steps
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Lifestyle

How to grow in virtue when you live with roommates

ROOMMATES
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cecilia Pigg | Oct 01, 2019

Living with others isn't easy. Here's some great advice from St. Therese, who learned how to let it make her better.

Do you live with someone to save on rent? Maybe you have a roommate or you have a few housemates. Or maybe you’re in a college dorm and counting down the days until you can live somewhere on your own. Either way, you know intimately the joys and sorrows of sharing space with others. Some roommates are very considerate, and some … are not. Some roommates are very tidy, and some … are not. Some roommates pay their share of the rent on time … and some do not. If you’re having trouble with roommates, today’s saint may be just the person you need to read about.  

St. Therese of Lisieux had a lot of experience with living with others. She was the youngest of five girls growing up. And then, she lived with many women in a convent for the rest of her life. St. Therese’s childhood is a bit unusual, as she was born and raised in a family by two parents who are also canonized saints, and a sister who is in the canonization process. Talk about a holy family! One habit that one of St. Therese’s sisters taught her was to use beads to keep track of little good deeds throughout the day. So, any time she was kind to a sibling, or did something she didn’t like without complaining, she would move one bead. At the end of the day, she would see how many she had done. (This is generally the idea of the sacrifice beads, if you want a visual). 

This practice came in handy when St. Therese entered the convent, as there was one sister in particular who was rude to her, and whom St. Therese did not naturally like at all. But, after realizing she would have to live with her for the foreseeable future, St. Therese worked on never speaking rudely to her, and instead just smiling when she wanted to complain. She did little acts of kindness for her, even though the sister was always rude to her.  

If you’ve ever lived with someone who completely rubs you the wrong way, you know what a feat never speaking rudely or complaining about someone is. And even if you generally get along with your roommates, the people you live with will inevitably annoy you at one point or another. When that happens, it is a great time to practice loving them in little ways. 

In honor of St. Therese’s feast day, here are some suggestions for ways to show your roommates you love and respect them, even if they aren’t easy to love right now. 

  1. Close your mouth instead of responding sharply or sarcastically to your roommate when they do something that irritates you. 
  2. Watch a show that someone else wants to watch instead of insisting on your preferred show. 
  3. Clean up your roommate’s mess without him or her knowing. (Another saint, St. Catherine of Siena, was the youngest in a big family. She would sneak upstairs when everyone was asleep and clean as a way to help out.) 
  4. Make a snack or meal that you know your roommates like, and leave some for them to eat, or share it with them.
  5. Leave an encouraging note of affirmation for your roommate to find when he or she wakes up tomorrow. 

We’re stuck with our roommates at least until one of us moves or the lease or school year ends. So, let’s show them some appreciation today, St. Therese style. You don’t have to clean the whole house or buy all of their groceries; you can just do one little act of kindness for them. Ready? Go. 

Read more:
What I learned when my husband, my single friend, and I became roommates
Read more:
How to know if you’re living with a narcissist … and what to do about it
Tags:
RelationshipsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  5. Jeffrey Bruno
    Rare photos: How America’s first saint nearly went down …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The inside of this Catholic church in Portugal is decorated with …
  7. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW